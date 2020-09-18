Biofungicides Market Size and Growth Rate 2020 | Global Impact of COVID-19 on Industry Share, Explosive Factors of Key Players, Progress Status, and Recent Trends Forecast to 2025

Biofungicides Industry 2020 Global Market research report studies the latest Biofungicides industry aspects market size, share, trends, Opportunities and Strategies To Boost Growth, business overview, revenue, demand, marketplace expanding, technological innovations, recent development, and Biofungicides industry scenario during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The major players profiled in this report include: BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, Nufarm, FMC Corporation, Novozymes, Marrone Bio Innovations, Koppert Biological Systems, Isagro S.P.A, Bioworks

Download Premium Sample of the Report: https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=194413&RequestType=Sample

Global Biofungicides Market is valued approximately USD 1.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Biofungicides are fungicides which contain a microorganism as the active ingredient and is used to control the spread of fungal pathogens in crops. It is also used as a pest-control in the cultivation of fruits & vegetables, cereals, grains, oilseeds & pulses. The global Biofungicides market is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic which is disrupting some activities in agriculture and supply chains. However, Government of various countries are taking several steps to respond the crisis. For instance: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also announced the a??burden of debt servicinga?? due to COVID-19 pandemic. Agricultural term and crop loans have been granted a moratorium of three months (till May 31) by banking institutions with 3% concession on the interest rate of crop loans up to INR 300,000 (USD 39367.50) for borrowers. Moreover, the regulatory pressures and harmful effects associated with the use of synthetic plant protectants, growing emphasis on integrated pest management solutions and rising preference for organic products to encourage the adoption of biological products are the factors responsible for the growth of the market over the forecast period. For Instance: as per Statista, the global sale of organic food was USD 18 billion in 2000 and has risen by USD 95 billion in 2018. However, technological limitations for the use of biological products and need for frequent reapplications of biofungicides as compared to its chemical counterparts is the major factor restraining the growth of global Biofungicides market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Biofungicides Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing use of integrated pest management solutions has lead the growth of the market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Syngenta AG

Nufarm

FMC Corporation

Novozymes

Marrone Bio Innovations

Koppert Biological Systems

Isagro S.P.A

Bioworks

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Microbial species

Botanical

By Form:

Wettable powder

Aqueous solution

Granules

By Species:

Bacillus

Trichoderma

Pseudomonas

Streptomyces

Other species

By Application:

Foliar spray

Soil treatment

Seed treatment

Other modes of application

By Crop-type:

Fruits & vegetables

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Other crops

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year a?? 2017, 2018

Base year a?? 2019

Forecast period a?? 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Biofungicides Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request Customization of the Report: https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=194413&RequestType=Methodology

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Market Characteristics

1.2 Global Biofungicides Market Size

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Global Macroeconomic Analysis

1.5 SWOT Analysis

Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.2 Market Constraints and Challenges

2.3 Emerging Market Trends

2.4 Impact of COVID-19

2.4.1 Short-term Impact

2.4.2 Long-term Impact

3 Associated Industry Assessment

3.1 Supply Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Active Participants

3.2.1 Suppliers of Raw Materials

3.2.2 Key Distributors/Retailers

3.3 Alternative Analysis

3.4 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

4 Market Competitive Landscape

4.1 Industry Leading Players

4.2 Industry News

4.2.1 Key Product Launch News

4.2.2 Expansion Plans

5 Analysis of Leading Companies

5.1 Company 1

5.1.1 Company 1 Company Profile

5.1.2 Company 1 Business Overview

5.1.3 Company 1 Biofungicides Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Company 1 Biofungicides Products Introduction

5.2 Company 2

5.2.1 Company 2 Company Profile

5.2.2 Company 2 Business Overview

5.2.3 Company 2 Biofungicides Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.2.4 Company 2 Biofungicides Products Introduction

5.3 Company 3

5.3.1 Company 3 Company Profile

5.3.2 Company 3 Business Overview

5.3.3 Company 3 Biofungicides Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Company 3 Biofungicides Products Introduction

5.4 Company 4

5.4.1 Company 4 Company Profile

5.4.2 Company 4 Business Overview

5.4.3 Company 4 Biofungicides Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.4.4 Company 4 Biofungicides Products Introduction

……………………………………………………………

6 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

6.1 Global Biofungicides Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Biofungicides Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

6.3 Global Biofungicides Sales, Price and Growth Rate by Types (2015-2020)

6.4 Global Biofungicides Market Revenue and Sales Forecast, by Types (2020-2026)

7 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Applications

7.1 Global Biofungicides Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Biofungicides Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

7.3 Global Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate by Applications (2015-2020)

7.4 Global Biofungicides Market Revenue and Sales Forecast, by Applications (2020-2026)

8 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Regions

8.1 Global Biofungicides Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

8.2 Global Biofungicides Market Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

8.3 Global Biofungicides Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

Continued……………….

Read More: https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Agriculture/Biofungicides-Market-Future-Scope/Summary

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at [email protected]

Blog: https://businessstatsnews.com

Blog: http://www.dailyindustrywatch.com

Blog: https://marketsize.biz

Blog: https://technologyindustrynews.com

Blog: https://marketstatsreport.com

Blog: https://tcbiznews.com/

Top Trending Reports:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/at-25-cagr-graph-database-market-size-to-surpass-usd-42401-million-by-2025-ibm-microsoft-oracle-aws-neo4j-tibco-software-franz-cray-2020-08-20?tesla=y

http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/at-223-cagr-supercapacitors-market-size-to-surpass-usd-31565-million-by-2025-2020-09-17

http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/at-223-cagr-supercapacitors-market-size-to-surpass-usd-31565-million-by-2025-2020-09-17

http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/ethylene-dichloride-market-2020-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-to-2025-2020-09-17

http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/at-985-cagr-blood-pressure-monitor-market-size-set-to-register-23031-million-usd-by-2025-2020-09-17