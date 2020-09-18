Distribution Automation Market Size, Share 2020 Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2025

Distribution Automation Industry 2020 Global Market research report studies the latest Distribution Automation industry aspects market size, share, trends, Opportunities and Strategies To Boost Growth, business overview, revenue, demand, marketplace expanding, technological innovations, recent development, and Distribution Automation industry scenario during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The major players profiled in this report include: ABB, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Xylem, Landis+Gyr, Siemens, Itron, Hubbell, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric,

Global Distribution Automation Market is valued approximately USD 11.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Distribution automation includes monitoring, controlling, protecting, and maintaining the distribution network. Distribution Automation System consists of intelligent processors, communication technologies and sensors which enables to coordinate and monitor the distribution assets of electric power. The global Distribution Automation is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as employees are asked to work from home and manufacturing operations and supply chain are at halt. However, the need for improved grid reliability and operating efficiency and renewable energy integration are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 29th January 2019, ABB launched a new distribution automation solution. ABB AbilityTM smart substation control and protection for electrical systems, SSC600, provide efficient and reliable protection and control in distribution networks. Whereas, high capital requirement for installation and maintenance of distribution automation systems and large volume of data to process and analyze is the major factor restraining the growth of global Distribution Automation market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Distribution Automation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the high demand for distribution automation solutions due to the high investment in smart grid projects. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB

Schneider Electric

Eaton

Xylem

Landis+Gyr

Siemens

Itron

Hubbell

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Electric

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Component:

Field Devices

Software

Services

by Communication Technology:

Wireless

Wired

By Utility:

Public

Private

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year a?? 2017, 2018

Base year a?? 2019

Forecast period a?? 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Distribution Automation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Read More: https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Construction/Distribution-Automation-Market-Future-Scope/Summary

