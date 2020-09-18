Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market 2020 In-depth Research Studies on Products, Countries, Companies and Industry Segmentation by 2025

Industrial Control and Factory Automation Industry 2020 Global Market research report studies the latest Industrial Control and Factory Automation industry aspects market size, share, trends, Opportunities and Strategies To Boost Growth, business overview, revenue, demand, marketplace expanding, technological innovations, recent development, and Industrial Control and Factory Automation industry scenario during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The major players profiled in this report include: ABB, Emerson, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Honeywell, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation,

Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market is valued approximately USD 139.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.6 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Industrial control systems integrate industrial software and hardware with network connectivity devices to support industrial infrastructure. Industrial controls & Factory automation systems help to deduct the operational cost of manufacturing and standardize the manufacturing process for improving quality. Industrial Control and Factory Automation also saves manpower cost by reducing labor in factories, quality control & auditing and minimizing the cost of rework as robots are highly effective and low on errors. The global Industrial Control and Factory Automation market is being highly in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic as employees are asked to work from home and organizations and are adapting the use of Industrial Control and Factory Automation for further organization operations. Moreover, transformation of traditional factories into smart factories owing to advancements in technologies, rise in adoption of robots in global manufacturing industry, emergence of connected enterprises and requirement of mass manufacturing of products and growing initiatives undertaken by governments of different countries to promote adoption of industrial automation are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: According to the report of IFR organization, in 2018, industrial robota??s installation increased 422,271 units globally that is expected to increase further by 12% by 2022. However, significant initial capital investments and re-investments for industrial control and factory automation systems and solutions are the major factors restraining the growth of global Industrial Control and Factory Automation market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Industrial Control and Factory Automation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the technological innovations and the high adoption of automation technologies in various industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Component:

Industrial Robots

Machine Vision

Control Valves

Field Instruments

Human-Machine Interface

Industrial PC

Sensors

Industrial 3D Printing

by Solution:

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Functional Safety

Plant Asset Management (PAM)

By Industry:

Process Industries

Discrete Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year a?? 2017, 2018

Base year a?? 2019

Forecast period a?? 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

