Global UV lamps Market 2020 : Worldwide Overview by Industry Size and Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players

UV lamps Industry 2020 Global Market research report studies the latest UV lamps industry aspects market size, share, trends, Opportunities and Strategies To Boost Growth, business overview, revenue, demand, marketplace expanding, technological innovations, recent development, and UV lamps industry scenario during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The major players profiled in this report include: Xylem Inc., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Trojan Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Halma PLC, Heraeus Holding Gmbh, Severn Trent PLC, Xenex Disinfection Services LLC, OSRAM GmbH and Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation.

Global UV lamps market is valued approximately at USD 2.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. UV lamps are basic lamps that emit ultraviolet radiation with wavelengths of between 400 nm and 100 nm. The UV light is divided roughly into three wavelengths: UV-A, UV-B, and UV-C. This study includes UV-C, also recognized as germicidal UV-with wavelengths varying from 100 nm to 280 nm-to disinfect or deactivate bacteria, viruses and other pathogens’ DNA and RNA. ; Thus, their ability to multiply is inhibited. With new applications such as disinfection, i.e. the air and water purification system that works on UV-C technology, the UV LED market is expected to grow. New technological advances such as mercury lamp replacement, flux density, and high performance with the high wavelength also promote the growth of the UV LED market. For instance, In 2018, Trojan Technologies enhanced its technology for UV lamps and UV water disinfection equipment and technology for sleeve cleanup and automation controls. This newer UV water disinfection systems from Trojan technologies promise substantial labor, energy and maintenance savings. Similarly, Nichia, Japan-based LED manufacturer, launched 280 nm UVC NCSU334A deep blue ultra-violet output LEDs in April 2019 with the aim of addressing the increasing demand for air sterilization and water purification utilizing solid-state light.The UVC technology is expected to grow at the highest rate of growth in the coming years as it is mainly used for germicidal & sterilization, protein analysis, and other medical and sterilization segment applications. Manufacturing complexities coupled with enormous investment in manufacturing processes may be the restraining factor.

The regional analysis of global UV Lamps market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World The UV light stabilizers market in North America dominated the global industry. It is expected that the region will be driven by increased housing projects and technological advances in the furniture and construction industries coupled with EPA’s stringent environmental regulations. Stagnant growth in the European wood packaging industry is expected to reduce demand from the regional industry over the forecast period while REACH ‘s strict environmental regulations are expected to emerge as a major growth opportunity. Asia Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth due to the development of construction and application areas for furniture in Japan, India , China and Taiwan.

Major market player included in this report are:

Xylem Inc.

Calgon Carbon Corporation,

Trojan Technologies Inc.,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Halma PLC,

Heraeus Holding Gmbh,

Severn Trent PLC,

Xenex Disinfection Services LLC,

OSRAM GmbH and

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

UV Lamps

Reactor Chambers

Quartz Sleeves

Controller Units

Others (Power Supply Units, Solenoid Valves, Sensors, and Wiping Systems)

By Power Rating

Low

Medium

High

By Deployment Mode:

Module

Wall Mounted

Others (Cabinet and Fixed)

By Application:

Water and Wastewater Disinfection

Process Water Disinfection

Air Disinfection

Surface Disinfection

By End User:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Municipal

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year a?? 2017, 2018

Base year a?? 2019

Forecast period a?? 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global UV Lamps Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

