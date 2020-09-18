Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market New Opportunities, Segmentation Details with Financial Facts By 2028

A recent report published by QMI on the methyl methacrylate adhesives market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of methyl methacrylate adhesives market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for methyl methacrylate adhesives during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of methyl methacrylate adhesives to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the methyl methacrylate adhesives market has been segmented by substrate (metal, plastic, composite, others), end-use (automotive & transportation, building & construction, marine, wind energy, general assembly, others).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For methyl methacrylate adhesives market, the segments by region are North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the methyl methacrylate adhesives market.

North America and Western Europe have been traditional suppliers of chemicals like specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, etc. There have been several transitions in the production methods of chemicals and their respective applications in various industries which is estimated to drive the demand for methyl methacrylate adhesives market in these regions. In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register substantial growth in methyl methacrylate adhesives market as there is a major demand because of the growth of major end-use industries such as marine, industrial, construction & infrastructure, automotive & transportation, etc. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for methyl methacrylate adhesives market.

Major Companies:

3M Company, Arkema, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Lord Corporation, Scott Bader, SCIGRIP, Henkel AG & Company, Lord Corporation, Parsons Adhesives, Inc., Permabond LLC, and Huntsman Corporation, among others

Market Segmentation:

By Substrate:

o Metal

o Plastic

o Composite

o Others

By End-Use:

o Automotive & Transportation

o Building & Construction

o Marine

o Wind Energy

o General Assembly

o OthersBy Region:

o North America

o North America, by Country

? US

? Canada

? Mexico

o North America, by Substrate

o North America, by End-Use

o Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? The Netherlands

? Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Substrate

o Western Europe, by End-Use

o Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

? China

? India

? Japan

? South Korea

? Australia

? Indonesia

? Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Substrate

o Asia Pacific, by End-Use

o Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

? Russia

? Turkey

? Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Substrate

o Eastern Europe, by End-Use

o Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

? UAE

? Saudi Arabia

? Qatar

? Iran

? Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Substrate

o Middle East, by End-Use

o Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

? South America

? Africa

o Rest of the World, by Substrate

o Rest of the World, by End-Use

