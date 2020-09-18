Power Electronics Market 2020 Research Report- Global Forecast 2025

Power Electronics Industry 2020 Global Market research report studies the latest Power Electronics industry aspects market size, share, trends, Opportunities and Strategies To Boost Growth, business overview, revenue, demand, marketplace expanding, technological innovations, recent development, and Power Electronics industry scenario during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The major players profiled in this report include: Infineon Technologies, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Mitsubishi Electric, Vishay Intertechnology, Fuji Electric, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics, Texas Instruments, Toshiba

Download Premium Sample of the Report: https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=194393&RequestType=Sample

Global Power Electronics Market is valued approximately USD 33.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Power electronics is solid-state circuitry devices, used to alter and control electrical energy from the source to the load in an appropriate and effective way. Power electronics improves energy conservation in a variety of applications such as consumer electronics, automotive, electric automobiles, and industrial systems. Power electronics has various benefits such as simplified circuits, and optimum forward and reverse blocking capabilities. The global Power Electronics market is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as implementation of several regulations by the governments of various countries to deal with coronavirus. For example, complete shutdown of manufacturing facilities, limited production with limited manpower and others will impact the power electronic market. The increasing focus on the use of renewable power sources across the globe, growing adoption of power electronics in the manufacturing of electric vehicles and increasing applications of power electronics in consumer electronics are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: in April 2020, ON Semiconductor introduced industrial motor, thus expanding its product portfolio with NXH25C120L2C2, NXH35C120L2C2/2C2E, and NXH50C120L2C2E, which are 25, 35, and 50 Ampere versions of Transfer-Molded Power Integrated Modules (TM-PIM) for 1200 Volt (V) applications. However, complex design and integration process are the major factors restraining the growth of global Power Electronics market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Power Electronics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the rapid development of consumer electronics products, which drives power IC market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Infineon Technologies

ON Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Mitsubishi Electric

Vishay Intertechnology

Fuji Electric

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics

Texas Instruments

Toshiba

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Device Type:

Power Discrete

Power Module

Power IC

By Material:

Silicon (Si)

Silicon Carbide (SiC)

Gallium Nitride (GaN)

By Voltage:

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

By Vertical:

ICT

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year a?? 2017, 2018

Base year a?? 2019

Forecast period a?? 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Power Electronics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request Customization of the Report: https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=194393&RequestType=Methodology

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Market Characteristics

1.2 Global Power Electronics Market Size

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Global Macroeconomic Analysis

1.5 SWOT Analysis

Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.2 Market Constraints and Challenges

2.3 Emerging Market Trends

2.4 Impact of COVID-19

2.4.1 Short-term Impact

2.4.2 Long-term Impact

3 Associated Industry Assessment

3.1 Supply Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Active Participants

3.2.1 Suppliers of Raw Materials

3.2.2 Key Distributors/Retailers

3.3 Alternative Analysis

3.4 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

4 Market Competitive Landscape

4.1 Industry Leading Players

4.2 Industry News

4.2.1 Key Product Launch News

4.2.2 Expansion Plans

5 Analysis of Leading Companies

5.1 Company 1

5.1.1 Company 1 Company Profile

5.1.2 Company 1 Business Overview

5.1.3 Company 1 Power Electronics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Company 1 Power Electronics Products Introduction

5.2 Company 2

5.2.1 Company 2 Company Profile

5.2.2 Company 2 Business Overview

5.2.3 Company 2 Power Electronics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.2.4 Company 2 Power Electronics Products Introduction

5.3 Company 3

5.3.1 Company 3 Company Profile

5.3.2 Company 3 Business Overview

5.3.3 Company 3 Power Electronics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Company 3 Power Electronics Products Introduction

5.4 Company 4

5.4.1 Company 4 Company Profile

5.4.2 Company 4 Business Overview

5.4.3 Company 4 Power Electronics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.4.4 Company 4 Power Electronics Products Introduction

……………………………………………………………

6 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

6.1 Global Power Electronics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Power Electronics Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

6.3 Global Power Electronics Sales, Price and Growth Rate by Types (2015-2020)

6.4 Global Power Electronics Market Revenue and Sales Forecast, by Types (2020-2026)

7 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Applications

7.1 Global Power Electronics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Power Electronics Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

7.3 Global Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate by Applications (2015-2020)

7.4 Global Power Electronics Market Revenue and Sales Forecast, by Applications (2020-2026)

8 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Regions

8.1 Global Power Electronics Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

8.2 Global Power Electronics Market Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

8.3 Global Power Electronics Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

Continued……………….

Read More: https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Semiconductor-and-Electronics/Power-Electronics-Market-Future-Scope/Summary

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at [email protected]ceresearch.com

Blog: https://businessstatsnews.com

Blog: http://www.dailyindustrywatch.com

Blog: https://marketsize.biz

Blog: https://technologyindustrynews.com

Blog: https://marketstatsreport.com

Blog: https://tcbiznews.com/

Top Trending Reports:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/smart-sensor-market-size-shares-and-strategies-for-key-industry-players-by-2025-2020-08-20

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/at-more-than-72-cagr-dry-shampoo-market-size-forecast-by-applications-dynamics-development-status-and-outlook-2025-2020-09-16?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/at-more-than-72-cagr-dry-shampoo-market-size-forecast-by-applications-dynamics-development-status-and-outlook-2025-2020-09-16?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/dynamic-random-access-memory-market-growth-opportunities-industry-applications-analysis-and-forecast-to-2025-2020-09-16?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/at-cagr-72-data-center-cooling-market-2020—2025-share-size-industry-analysis-worldwide-growth-trends-and-forecast-research-report-2020-09-16?tesla=y