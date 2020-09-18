Hydrogen Market 2020: Emerging Trends, Revenue Estimation, Global Size and Forecast Report to 2024

Growing investment in research and development for the development of hydrogen as a fuel is a key trend in the global hydrogen market. For instance, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2018, the worldwide hydrogen fuel cars market has reached 8,000 units, in which the U.S. and Japan have contributed to 90% of it. Recently, various countries have introduced different policies to boost the use of this fuel. For instance, the Government of France has launched a $116.8 million ambitious plan for the deployment of hydrogen-based vehicles such as buses, trucks, and boats in the country aiming to reduce carbon emission.

Get a sample copy of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/hydrogen-market/report-sample

The hydrogen gas is represented with a molecular formula of H2. Physical properties of this gas include colorless, odorless, tasteless, non-toxic, and non-metallic. Its density at standard temperature and pressure (STP) is 0.08988 g/l. The gas also occurs naturally in air, in extremely minute concentrations. It is also the lightest and the most abundant element in the atmosphere. Japan and the U.S. are the main users of it, apart from these two countries, the five Nordic regions Norway, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Iceland have also started using it as a fuel in the form of bio-hydrogen.

Based on region, the hydrogen market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Geographically, the APAC market is expected to grow at the highest rate, attributed to the increasing use of the gas in refineries where it is being used as a fuel. Furthermore, increasing development in hydrogen-based fuel cells in Japan and South Korea has increased the growth of the market. Also, automotive companies such as Toyota and Honda taking up initiative to boost the market. Apart from these, there is a plan to build a hydrogen city in Jinan east China.

Make enquiry before purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=hydrogen-market

Hydrogen Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the global hydrogen market are Air Liquide, Linde, Praxair Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Showa Denko K.K. (SDK), In Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., BASF SE, Messer Group GmbH, Universal Industrial Gases Inc., and Gulf Cryo.