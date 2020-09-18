Foam Blowing Agents Market Global Industry Analysis and Potential Growth Post COVID-19 Impact

Foam blowing agents refer to substances, which produce cellular structure through foaming process and increase thermal and acoustic insulation, and flexibility of final product. Foam blowing agents are used as additives in the manufacturing of foam and are injected through high pressure injection into the substrate, when they are in liquid state. These agents then create holes and expand in matrix providing cellular structure to the substrate. The cellular structure provides strength to the foam, while using very less material.

Foam blowing agents are utilized to upgrade and enhance certain properties and nature of polymers. Polymer foams produced using blowing agents are low weight, and characterized with uniform foam structure. Some of the different types of foam blowing agent are chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs); hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) such as HCFC-141b, HCFC-142b and HCFC-22; hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) such as HFC-245fa, HFC-134a, HFC-152a, and HFC-365mfc; hydrocarbons (HCs) such as n-pentane, iso-pentane, c-pentane, and iso-butane; and others such as methyl formate, hydrofluoroolefin (HFO), and inert gases. The global foaming agents market has witnessed frequent changes in the type of blowing agents used over the years. Although, CFCs were most commonly utilized blowing agents earlier, they were banned as per the Montreal Protocol of 1989, due to their high ozone depletion potential (ODP).

