Water Soluble Paints Market Global Industry Analysis and Potential Growth Post COVID-19 Impact

In water soluble paints, water is used as a dispersal agent for resins. These resins are usually synthesized from polycondensation or polymerization in an organic medium. Unlike conventional organic solvent-based paints, these paints are eco-friendly and easy to use. Water content in the paints accounts for 80% of the total paint volume. Other solvents, such as glycol ethers, are also used in these paints to increase viscosity of the paints. The water soluble paints market is mainly driven by increasing demand of these paints from building and construction and automotive sector.

On the basis of type, the water soluble paints market is categorized into polyacrylate-based, polyester-based, alkyd-based, epoxy-based, and epoxy ester-based. Polyacrylate-based dominates the market owing to their good corrosion protection and high gloss properties, over other types.

Based on application, the water soluble paints market is fragmented into industrial, residential, and others. The increasing urban and sub-urban residential infrastructure projects, surging urbanization, and upcoming government residential projects in urban and sub-urban are boosting the market growth for the application.

Insights by geography

Globally, APAC is the leading region in the water soluble paints market, followed by Europe. The market is also expected to witness growth in the forecast period owing to the growing demand for renovation and repair of commercial buildings, houses, malls, and schools in the region. Additionally, increase in government and foreign investment is another factor that drives the water soluble paints market in the region. As per India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) data of 2017, India is experiencing a significant interest from foreign investors in the infrastructure space.