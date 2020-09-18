Isobutanol Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis with Industry Size & Growth, Share, Latest Achievements, and Forecast t0 2024

Isobutanol is expected to perceive significant demand as an alternative to conventional fuel. The high demand of the product is attributed to its increasing adoption as an alternative for ethanol in gasoline. It is widely used in the production of isobutyl acetate. The isobutanol market is driven by wide acceptance in the various consumer product industries, such as food processing industry and lacquer.

Get a sample copy of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/isobutanol-market/report-sample

On the basis of type, the isobutanol market is classified as synthetic and bio-based. Synthetic was the largest segment in the market in 2017. This is owing to the growing environmental and toxicity concerns coupled with high rate of commercialization of bio-isobutanol at cheaper prices. Additionally, synthetic type is also extensively being used in renewable jet fuels that provide low carbon footprints and cleaner burning.

Based on application, the isobutanol market is categorized into oil and gas, paint and coating, cosmetics, food processing, de-icing fluids, textile and others. Oil and gas is expected to witness the highest growth owing growing demand for high performance as well as clean fuel is expected to drive this segment over the forecast period. Apart from this, ongoing surge in strengthening infrastructural development projects in tier2 and tier3 cities in developing countries such as India and China are expected to boost the demand of paints and coatings, which in-turn are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Make enquiry before purchase at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=isobutanol-market

Insights by geography

Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the largest region in the isobutanol market, attributed to the demand of the product from food processing and paints and coating industry in this region. The surging urbanization and strengthening infrastructural project in tier II and tier III cities of India and China has boosted the market growth in this region. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is still the fastest growing market, attributed to the high demand for automotive paints and coating from China, India, and South-East Asian countries.

North America followed Asia-Pacific, with thriving demand for a variety of chemicals, bio-fuels, and paints and coatings from countries such the U.S and Canada.