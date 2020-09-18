Bio Alcohol Market Global Industry Analysis and Potential Growth Post COVID-19 Impact

Bio alcohol is a sustainable organic chemical that can be used as fuels in several engines. It is produced by the action of microorganisms and enzymes during the fermentation process of sugars or starches. It is co friendly in nature and used in applications such as transportation as an alternative to gasoline. The bio alcohol market is driven by increase in scarcity of nonrenewable resources and rise in crude oil prices.

Presently, bio alcohols are manufactured from feedstock such as biomass including organic wastes. With the technological advancement, cellulosic biomass usage is increasing and is expected to support the growth of the bio alcohol market. Cellulosic biomass is made up of very complex sugar molecules with the use of biomass such as switch grass and corn stover. Researchers are now able to use cellulosic biomass for improved bio fuel production, due to crucial advances in biotechnology.

Insights by geography

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for bio alcohol market owing to the enduring growth in the end-user industries including construction, transportation, and electronics. The region has a presence of huge population and is witnessing a growing demand for high performance products with increase in the income of the middle class. The countries in the region including China, India, and Indonesia are investing highly on the construction and infrastructure projects. This coupled with growing automotive sector to make the region a prominent market for bio-based alcohols.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the global bio alcohol market Genomatica Inc., BASF SE, Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc, Cool Planet Energy Systems Inc., DowDuPont Inc, Myriant Corporation, Mascoma LLC, Harvest Power Inc., and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.