Asia Pacific Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size to Surpass USD 7.5 Bn by 2024

The research report on Asia Pacific Non-Alcoholic Beer Market provides a comprehensive understanding of the overall market with substantial details including its position in the global economy and its applications across myriad end-users segments.

According to the given report, the Asia Pacific non-alcoholic beer industry revenue surpassed USD 4.3 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to record a remuneration of USD 7.5 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a growth rate of 7.5% over 2019-2025. Moreover, the study also incorporates information on the current market scenario, developing technologies, widespread competitive landscape, market tactics, future prospects, and vivid market segmentations.

The report also summarizes various factors that are likely to drive the growth of this industry over the foreseeable period, in line with offering details of the ongoing trends that the given industry is characterized by. As per the given report, the APAC non-alcoholic beer market is fragmented on the basis of material, product, technology, sales stores, regions, and competitive landscape.

Beverages including beer are more prevalent among young population and adult women. Pregnant women are more prone to the adverse effects of drinks with fetal alcohol spectrum disorders being the largest known cause for intellectual disability in children. As per the American Journal of Pharmaceutical Education, over 6% deaths among the population aging 65 years and above are caused by strokes owing to excess alcohol consumption.

Based on the geographical landscape, the Asia Pacific non-alcoholic beer market has been diversified into various regions including China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia. The market study includes minute details on growth driving factors, trending growth opportunities, respective growth rates, technologies being used, favorable and unfavorable regulatory reforms, and individual market shares.

China accounted for the largest revenue size of over USD 900 million in 2017 owing to the rapid & improved adoption of alcohol-free beer products. Stringent government norms for drunk and driving in major countries include China, Japan, India, and South Korea will augment the Asia Pacific non-alcoholic beer market size. In addition, China has a large presence of domestic brewers and beverage manufacturing companies gaining market share owing to huge consumer base in the country. Furthermore, increasing focus of the brewers on the production of low alcohol content beverage owing to the large Muslim population in Malaysia and Indonesia will support the Asia Pacific non-alcoholic beer outlook during forecast time.

The non-alcoholic beer market in Asia Pacific is highly concentrated and boasts robust presence of myriad companies including Anheuser-Busch InBev, Arpanoosh, Behnoush Iran Company, Bernard Brewery, Big Drop Brewing Co, Carlsberg, Coors Brewing Company, Erdinger Weibbrau, Halewood Wines & Spirits, Heineken N.V, Kirin, Krombacher Brauerei, Moscow Brewery Company, Suntory Brewery Co., Ltd, and Weihenstephan. The document incorporates details on the sales graph of reach of each of the enlisted firm, their market strategies to sustain their position in the overall market, individual company profiles and market share and size, and their stance in the worldwide industry landscape.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4 Asia Pacific Non-Alcoholic Beer Market, By Product

4.1 Asia Pacific non-alcoholic beer market share by product, 2017 & 2024

4.2 Alcohol free beer

4.2.1 Asia Pacific alcohol free beer market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.2 Asia Pacific alcohol free beer market estimates & forecast, by country, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

4.2.3 Asia Pacific alcohol free beer market estimates & forecast, by material, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

4.2.4 Asia Pacific alcohol free beer market estimates & forecast, by technology, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

4.2.5 Asia Pacific alcohol free beer market estimates & forecast, by sales channel, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

4.3 Low Alcohol

4.3.1 Asia Pacific low alcohol beer market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.2 Asia Pacific low alcohol beer market estimates & forecast, by country, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

4.3.3 Asia Pacific low alcohol beer market estimates & forecast, by material, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

4.3.4 Asia Pacific low alcohol beer market estimates & forecast, by technology, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

4.3.5 Asia Pacific low alcohol beer market estimates & forecast, by sales channel, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Asia Pacific Non-Alcoholic Beer Market, By Country

5.1 Asia Pacific non-alcoholic beer market share by country, 2017 & 2024

5.2 China

5.2.1 China non-alcoholic beer market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024 (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.2.2 China non-alcoholic beer market estimates & forecast, by product, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD million)

5.2.3 China alcohol free beer market estimates & forecast, by material, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.2.4 China alcohol free beer market estimates & forecast, by technology, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.2.5 China alcohol free beer market estimates & forecast, by sales channel, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.2.6 China low alcohol beer market estimates & forecast, by material, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.2.7 China low alcohol beer market estimates & forecast, by technology, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.2.8 China low alcohol beer market estimates & forecast, by sales channel, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.3 India

5.3.1 India non-alcoholic beer market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024 (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.3.2 India non-alcoholic beer market estimates & forecast, by product, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD million)

5.3.3 India alcohol free beer market estimates & forecast, by material, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.3.4 India alcohol free beer market estimates & forecast, by technology, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.3.5 India alcohol free beer market estimates & forecast, by sales channel, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.3.6 India low alcohol beer market estimates & forecast, by material, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.3.7 India low alcohol beer market estimates & forecast, by technology, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.3.8 India low alcohol beer market estimates & forecast, by sales channel, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.4 Japan

5.4.1 China non-alcoholic beer market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024 (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.4.2 Japan non-alcoholic beer market estimates & forecast, by product, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD million)

5.4.3 Japan alcohol free beer market estimates & forecast, by material, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.4.4 Japan alcohol free beer market estimates & forecast, by technology, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.4.5 Japan alcohol free beer market estimates & forecast, by sales channel, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.4.6 Japan low alcohol beer market estimates & forecast, by material, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.4.7 Japan low alcohol beer market estimates & forecast, by technology, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.4.8 Japan low alcohol beer market estimates & forecast, by sales channel, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.5 Australia

5.5.1 Australia non-alcoholic beer market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024 (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.5.2 Australia non-alcoholic beer market estimates & forecast, by product, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD million)

5.5.3 Australia alcohol free beer market estimates & forecast, by material, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.5.4 Australia alcohol free beer market estimates & forecast, by technology, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.5.5 Australia alcohol free beer market estimates & forecast, by sales channel, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.5.6 Australia low alcohol beer market estimates & forecast, by material, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.5.7 Australia low alcohol beer market estimates & forecast, by technology, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.5.8 Australia low alcohol beer market estimates & forecast, by sales channel, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.6 South Korea

5.6.1 South Korea non-alcoholic beer market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024 (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.6.2 South Korea non-alcoholic beer market estimates & forecast, by product, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD million)

5.6.3 South Korea alcohol free beer market estimates & forecast, by material, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.6.4 South Korea alcohol free beer market estimates & forecast, by technology, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.6.5 South Korea alcohol free beer market estimates & forecast, by sales channel, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.6.6 South Korea low alcohol beer market estimates & forecast, by material, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.6.7 South Korea low alcohol beer market estimates & forecast, by technology, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.6.8 South Korea low alcohol beer market estimates & forecast, by sales channel, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.7 Indonesia

5.7.1 Indonesia non-alcoholic beer market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024 (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.7.2 Indonesia non-alcoholic beer market estimates & forecast, by product, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD million)

5.7.3 Indonesia alcohol free beer market estimates & forecast, by material, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.7.4 Indonesia alcohol free beer market estimates & forecast, by technology, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.7.5 Indonesia alcohol free beer market estimates & forecast, by sales channel, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.7.6 Indonesia low alcohol beer market estimates & forecast, by material, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.7.7 Indonesia low alcohol beer market estimates & forecast, by technology, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.7.8 Indonesia low alcohol beer market estimates & forecast, by sales channel, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.8 Malaysia

5.8.1 Malaysia non-alcoholic beer market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024 (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.8.2 Malaysia non-alcoholic beer market estimates & forecast, by product, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD million)

5.8.3 Malaysia alcohol free beer market estimates & forecast, by material, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.8.4 Malaysia alcohol free beer market estimates & forecast, by technology, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.8.5 Malaysia alcohol free beer market estimates & forecast, by sales channel, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.8.6 Malaysia low alcohol beer market estimates & forecast, by material, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.8.7 Malaysia low alcohol beer market estimates & forecast, by technology, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

5.8.8 Malaysia low alcohol beer market estimates & forecast, by sales channel, 2013 – 2024, (Million Liters) (USD Million)

