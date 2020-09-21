Asia Pacific Endpoint Security Market Size to Cross USD 1 Billion by 2024

The study on Asia Pacific Endpoint Security Market provides a complete view on the industry with intricate details subject to its overall stance in the global landscape along with specifying various applications across major end-user sectors.

Asia Pacific endpoint security industry, as per the given report, would cross to a mammoth of USD 1 billion by 2024, growing at a rate of 8%. The market report showcases data on the current market situation, evolving technologies, provides details on market rivals, market strategies, future growth prospects, and vivid market segmentations.

Request for a sample of this report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1158/sample

Further, the report also puts forth various factors that are potentially driving the revenue graph of the industry over the time, along with offering details of the ongoing trends that the given industry is characterized by.

According to the analysis, APAC endpoint security market has been divided into multiple segments including component, deployment model, regions, and expansive competitive landscape.

The healthcare sector is expected to hold a market share of over 16% in 2024 due to the rising incidents of cyberattacks on healthcare networks. The rising cyberattacks in the healthcare industry due to internet-connected devices will increase the need to adopt advanced endpoint security solutions, such as intrusion prevention, anti-virus, and endpoint application control, to minimize the network vulnerabilities.

As per the given document, endpoint security market in Asia Pacific has been diversified into China, India, ANZ, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Philippines whose comprehensive analysis has been mentioned in the study. It also includes factors and trends that are deemed to promote the growth of regional markets, each region’s individual market share and size, technologies used, governmental laws and regulations, and other factors.

The Japan endpoint security market is projected to register an accelerated growth of over 8% between 2017 and 2024. Global cybersecurity companies are expanding their presence in Japan, strengthening the country’s cybersecurity infrastructure and offering advanced cybersecurity products to customers. In August 2016, Cylance, an American cybersecurity company, opened its new office in Japan to support the regional customers as well as OEMs. The Japanese government is currently working on various policies and training initiatives to improve the country’s cyber rating. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) launched the IoT Cybersecurity Action Program in January 2017, which accelerates the government’s efforts to build a skilled cyber workforce and establish a training center.

The endpoint security market in Asia Pacific industry is highly fragmented and claims the presence of top-notch companies operating the realm including Symantec, Webroot Cisco, ESET, McAfee, Kaspersky Lab, VIPRE, Trend Micro, Sophos, Microsoft, Ahnlab, Comodo, Panda Security, IBM, and F-Secure. Market analysis of this segment highlights details on the sales growth of each of these companies, their strategic initiatives, individual company profiles, market share, and position in the worldwide ecosystem.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4.Asia Pacific Endpoint Security Market Size, by Component, 2013 – 2024

Software Firewall Intrusion Prevention Antivirus/Anti-Malware Endpoint Application Control Encryption Technologies Mobile Device Security

Service Training & Consulting Maintenance & Updates Managed Service



Chapter 5.Asia Pacific Endpoint Security Market Size, by Deployment Model, 2013 – 2024

On-premise

Cloud

Browse key industry insights along with Full TOC @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1158/asia-pacific-endpoint-security-market

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.

Contact Us:

Parikhit B.

Corporate sales,

Graphical Research

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com