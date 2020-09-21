Asia Pacific Digital Health Market – A USD 80.7 Billion Opportunity by 2025

The research report on Asia Pacific Digital Health Market provides an in-depth analysis of this industry with pivotal details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and its applications across various end-user sectors.

As per the report, Asia Pacific digital health industry size crossed USD 10.8 billion in 2018 and is likely to reach USD 80.7 billion by the end of 2025, growing at an expected CAGR of over 34% during 2019-2025. In addition to this, the study also encompasses crucial information on the current market scenario, evolving technologies, widespread competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also offers insight to various factors that would potentially drive the growth graph of the industry over the foreseeable time period, along with delivering minute details on the ongoing trends that the industry is characterized by. The APAC digital health market, as per given report, is fragmented on basis of technology, regions, and competitive landscape.

Asia Pacific telehealthcare market is forecasted to expand at 31.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The technology provides patients with the device to manage their health, extend services to remote areas, and enable experts to provide treatment in real time. Telehealthcare market is slated to witness healthy growth due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in funding for telehealth, the scarcity of doctors in the region, development in telecommunication infrastructure and increasing awareness levels of telehealth.

The overall digital health in Asia Pacific industry is diversified into various regions and economies including China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Philippines and its complete analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. It lays focus on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets in tandem with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

India digital health market is forecasted to expand at around 35.0% CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. Growing requirement for effectively storing and managing information, need for decreasing the operational cost and improved efficiency drives the market growth. Numerous efforts undertaken by the government to promote digital health adoption will positively impact market growth in the region.

Taking into account the competitive landscape, APAC digital health industry is highly consolidated and boasts of presence of companies like cccc. The report includes details on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

