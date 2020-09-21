Asia Pacific Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Revenue to Surpass USD 13 Billion by 2024

The research report on Asia Pacific Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market provides an in-depth analysis of this industry with pivotal details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and its applications across various end-user sectors.

As per the report, Asia Pacific ambulatory surgical centers industry size crossed ambulatory surgical centers industry and is likely to reach USD 13 billion by the end of 2024, growing at an expected CAGR of 5.8% over 2019-2024. In addition to this, the study also encompasses crucial information on the current market scenario, evolving technologies, widespread competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also offers insight to various factors that would potentially drive the growth graph of the industry over the foreseeable time period, along with delivering minute details on the ongoing trends that the APAC ambulatory surgical centers industry is characterized by. The market, as per given report, is fragmented on basis of seurgery type, ownnership, service, speciality type, regions, and competitive landscape.

Physician and hospital segment is poised to experience around 5% CAGR over the analysis period. Consolidation of hospital and physician helps ASCs to provide much better-quality services. Physician would provide treatment with high specificity and hospital collaborate with physician to provide necessary medical devices that ASCs alone cannot afford. Thus, advantages of combined ownership of physician and hospital will augment the segment growth.

The overall ambulatory surgical centers industry in Asia Pacific is diversified into various regions and economies including China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore and its complete analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. It lays focus on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets in tandem with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

India ambulatory surgical centers market accounted for 14.1% revenue share in 2017. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases in India drives the country growth. According to Publication of the Neurological Society of India, in 2014 around 30 million people suffered from neurological disorders in India. Indian government has taken several initiatives that ensures availability of advanced medical devices in ASCs to treat neurological as well as other diseases that proves beneficial for the industry growth.

Taking into account the competitive landscape, ambulatory surgical centers industry in APAC industry is highly consolidated and boasts of presence of companies like Center for Sight, Vasan Eye Care, Centre for Sight, RG Stone. The report includes details on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4.Asia Pacific Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market, By Ownership

Key trends in Asia Pacific ambulatory surgical centers market, by ownership Physician only Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024 (USD Million) Hospital only Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024 (USD Million) Corporation only Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024 (USD Million) Physician & hospital Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024 (USD Million) Physician & corporation Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024 (USD Million) Hospital & corporation Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

Chapter 5.Asia Pacific Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market, By Surgery Type

Key trends in Asia Pacific ambulatory surgical centers market, by surgery type Dental Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024 (USD Million) Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024 (000’ Units) Otolaryngology Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024 (USD Million) Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024 (000’ Units) Endoscopy Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024 (USD Million) Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024 (000’ Units) Obstetrics/gynecology Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024 (USD Million) Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024 (000’ Units) Ophthalmology Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024 (USD Million) Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024 (000’ Units) Orthopedic Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024 (USD Million) Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024 (000’ Units) Cardiovascular Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024 (USD Million) Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024 (000’ Units) Neurology Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024 (USD Million) Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024 (000’ Units) Plastic Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024 (USD Million) Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024 (000’ Units) Podiatry Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024 (USD Million) Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024 (000’ Units) Others Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024 (USD Million) Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024 (000’ Units)

