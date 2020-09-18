Security Printing Market Outlook By Size, Demand Status Of Type, Applications And Future Forecast

Security printing involves printing of items that requires authentication such as banknotes, postage stamps, product authentication, identity cards, stock certificates and passports. Security printing includes holograms, intaglio printing, special paper, watermarks, micro-printing, security threads, anti-copying marks, magnetic inks and serial numbers. Security printing is done to avoid illegal activities such as counterfeiting, forgery and tempering.

Many computer systems rely to some extent on secure printing, packaging, and seals to guarantee important aspects of their protection. Many software products get protection against forgery by using tricks such as holographic stickers, which are supposed to tear when removed from the package.

Therefore, implementation of security measures is necessary to assure the user that the product has not been tampered after leaving the factory, which can be achieved by security printing. Based on end-user applications, security printing market can be categorized as tickets, financial, personal ID, brand protection and others.

