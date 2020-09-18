Impact of COVID-19 on Medium and High Power Motors Market Growth, Segments, Size, Industry Analysis and Opportunities 2030

The medium and high power motors market has witnessed steady growth due to increasing industrialization and strict government regulations for industrial electricity consumption. The rising cost of energy and the government rebates on premium efficiency motors are providing new growth opportunities to the medium and high power motors market.

The growth of the market is supported by encouragement for energy efficient and premium efficient motors usage, and increasing replacement of less efficient and old electric motors. Whereas, the factors restraining the growth of medium and high power motors market are high price of energy efficient motors and price fluctuations of raw materials.

An electric motor is an electric machine that converts electrical energy into mechanical energy through the interaction between magnetic field and winding currents. The mechanical energy is used for various applications such as rotating a pump, fan or blower, driving a compressor and lifting materials. Electric motors produce rotary force (torque) and linear force, and generate usable mechanical powers.

