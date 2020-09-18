Harmonic Filter Market Future Growth Statistic, Trends Analysis and Challenges

The rising demand for power quality, increasing adoption of variable frequency by the end users, growing demand from IT and data centers, government regulations, and awareness regarding the potential damage from harmonic are some of the dominant factors driving the global harmonic filter market.

Whereas, the forces restraining the growth of harmonic filter market include high cost, availability of substitute products and lack of consumer awareness about the harmonic suppression. Filters, built up of reactors and capacitors, tuned to a certain frequency in system are used as harmonic filters.

Harmonic filters can rectify the propagation of harmonic frequencies generated in an electrical system. Harmonics in an electrical mechanism is generally observed due to fluctuations in current or voltage. It causes torque fluctuations, heating in the system, and misfiring in variable speed drives. Conventionally, connected transformers, tuned passive filters, de-rating and series reactors were used to overcome the harmonics.

