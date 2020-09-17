Borehole Equipment Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Boart Longyear, Major Drilling, Foraco

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Borehole Equipment market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Borehole Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Borehole Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Borehole Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Borehole Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Borehole Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Borehole Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Borehole Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Borehole Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Borehole Equipment Market Research Report: Boart Longyear, Major Drilling, Foraco, Energold, Orbit Garant, Core Geoservices, ALS Oil & Gas, Borehole Image and Core Specialists, Asian Oilfieldrvices, Datalog Technology, North Rim, Robertson Geologging

Global Borehole Equipment Market Segmentation by Product: Portable Borehole Equipment

Fixed Borehole Equipment



Global Borehole Equipment Market Segmentation by Application: Mining

Infrastructure



The Borehole Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Borehole Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Borehole Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Borehole Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Borehole Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Borehole Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Borehole Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Borehole Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Borehole Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Borehole Equipment

1.2 Borehole Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Borehole Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Portable Borehole Equipment

1.2.3 Fixed Borehole Equipment

1.3 Borehole Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Borehole Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Mining

1.3.3 Infrastructure

1.4 Global Borehole Equipment Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Borehole Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Borehole Equipment Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Borehole Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Borehole Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Borehole Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Borehole Equipment Industry

1.7 Borehole Equipment Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Borehole Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Borehole Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Borehole Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Borehole Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Borehole Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Borehole Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Borehole Equipment Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Borehole Equipment Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Borehole Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Borehole Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America Borehole Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Borehole Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Borehole Equipment Production

3.5.1 Europe Borehole Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Borehole Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Borehole Equipment Production

3.6.1 China Borehole Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Borehole Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Borehole Equipment Production

3.7.1 Japan Borehole Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Borehole Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Borehole Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Borehole Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Borehole Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Borehole Equipment Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Borehole Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Borehole Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Borehole Equipment Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Borehole Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Borehole Equipment Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Borehole Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Borehole Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Borehole Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Borehole Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Borehole Equipment Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Borehole Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Borehole Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Borehole Equipment Business

7.1 Boart Longyear

7.1.1 Boart Longyear Borehole Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Boart Longyear Borehole Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Boart Longyear Borehole Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Boart Longyear Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Major Drilling

7.2.1 Major Drilling Borehole Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Major Drilling Borehole Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Major Drilling Borehole Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Major Drilling Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Foraco

7.3.1 Foraco Borehole Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Foraco Borehole Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Foraco Borehole Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Foraco Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Energold

7.4.1 Energold Borehole Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Energold Borehole Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Energold Borehole Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Energold Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Orbit Garant

7.5.1 Orbit Garant Borehole Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Orbit Garant Borehole Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Orbit Garant Borehole Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Orbit Garant Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Core Geoservices

7.6.1 Core Geoservices Borehole Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Core Geoservices Borehole Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Core Geoservices Borehole Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Core Geoservices Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 ALS Oil & Gas

7.7.1 ALS Oil & Gas Borehole Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 ALS Oil & Gas Borehole Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 ALS Oil & Gas Borehole Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 ALS Oil & Gas Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Borehole Image and Core Specialists

7.8.1 Borehole Image and Core Specialists Borehole Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Borehole Image and Core Specialists Borehole Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Borehole Image and Core Specialists Borehole Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Borehole Image and Core Specialists Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Asian Oilfieldrvices

7.9.1 Asian Oilfieldrvices Borehole Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Asian Oilfieldrvices Borehole Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Asian Oilfieldrvices Borehole Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Asian Oilfieldrvices Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Datalog Technology

7.10.1 Datalog Technology Borehole Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Datalog Technology Borehole Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Datalog Technology Borehole Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Datalog Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 North Rim

7.11.1 North Rim Borehole Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 North Rim Borehole Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 North Rim Borehole Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 North Rim Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Robertson Geologging

7.12.1 Robertson Geologging Borehole Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Robertson Geologging Borehole Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Robertson Geologging Borehole Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Robertson Geologging Main Business and Markets Served

8 Borehole Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Borehole Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Borehole Equipment

8.4 Borehole Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Borehole Equipment Distributors List

9.3 Borehole Equipment Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Borehole Equipment (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Borehole Equipment (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Borehole Equipment (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Borehole Equipment Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Borehole Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Borehole Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Borehole Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Borehole Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Borehole Equipment

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Borehole Equipment by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Borehole Equipment by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Borehole Equipment by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Borehole Equipment

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Borehole Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Borehole Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Borehole Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Borehole Equipment by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

