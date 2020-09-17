Solar Power Equipment Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| ABB Group, Canadian Solar, First Solar

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Solar Power Equipment market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Solar Power Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Solar Power Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Solar Power Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Solar Power Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Solar Power Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Solar Power Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Solar Power Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Solar Power Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Solar Power Equipment Market Research Report: ABB Group, Canadian Solar, First Solar, Hanwha Q CELLS, JA Solar, JinkoSolar, LONGi Solar, Shunfeng International, SunPower Corporation, Trina Solar

Global Solar Power Equipment Market Segmentation by Product: Solar Panels

Mounting, Racking and Tracking System

Storage System

Others



Global Solar Power Equipment Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Nonresidential

Utility



The Solar Power Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Solar Power Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Solar Power Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Solar Power Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Solar Power Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Solar Power Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Solar Power Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Solar Power Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Solar Power Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solar Power Equipment

1.2 Solar Power Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Solar Power Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Solar Panels

1.2.3 Mounting, Racking and Tracking System

1.2.4 Storage System

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Solar Power Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Solar Power Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Nonresidential

1.3.4 Utility

1.4 Global Solar Power Equipment Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Solar Power Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Solar Power Equipment Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Solar Power Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Solar Power Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Solar Power Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Solar Power Equipment Industry

1.7 Solar Power Equipment Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solar Power Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Solar Power Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Solar Power Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Solar Power Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Solar Power Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Solar Power Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Solar Power Equipment Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Solar Power Equipment Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Solar Power Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Solar Power Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America Solar Power Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Solar Power Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Solar Power Equipment Production

3.5.1 Europe Solar Power Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Solar Power Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Solar Power Equipment Production

3.6.1 China Solar Power Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Solar Power Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Solar Power Equipment Production

3.7.1 Japan Solar Power Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Solar Power Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Solar Power Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Solar Power Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Solar Power Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Solar Power Equipment Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Solar Power Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Solar Power Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Solar Power Equipment Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Solar Power Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Solar Power Equipment Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Solar Power Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Solar Power Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Solar Power Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Solar Power Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Solar Power Equipment Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Solar Power Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Solar Power Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solar Power Equipment Business

7.1 ABB Group

7.1.1 ABB Group Solar Power Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 ABB Group Solar Power Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ABB Group Solar Power Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 ABB Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Canadian Solar

7.2.1 Canadian Solar Solar Power Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Canadian Solar Solar Power Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Canadian Solar Solar Power Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Canadian Solar Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 First Solar

7.3.1 First Solar Solar Power Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 First Solar Solar Power Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 First Solar Solar Power Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 First Solar Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Hanwha Q CELLS

7.4.1 Hanwha Q CELLS Solar Power Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Hanwha Q CELLS Solar Power Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Hanwha Q CELLS Solar Power Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Hanwha Q CELLS Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 JA Solar

7.5.1 JA Solar Solar Power Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 JA Solar Solar Power Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 JA Solar Solar Power Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 JA Solar Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 JinkoSolar

7.6.1 JinkoSolar Solar Power Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 JinkoSolar Solar Power Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 JinkoSolar Solar Power Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 JinkoSolar Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 LONGi Solar

7.7.1 LONGi Solar Solar Power Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 LONGi Solar Solar Power Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 LONGi Solar Solar Power Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 LONGi Solar Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Shunfeng International

7.8.1 Shunfeng International Solar Power Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Shunfeng International Solar Power Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Shunfeng International Solar Power Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Shunfeng International Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 SunPower Corporation

7.9.1 SunPower Corporation Solar Power Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 SunPower Corporation Solar Power Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 SunPower Corporation Solar Power Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 SunPower Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Trina Solar

7.10.1 Trina Solar Solar Power Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Trina Solar Solar Power Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Trina Solar Solar Power Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Trina Solar Main Business and Markets Served

8 Solar Power Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Solar Power Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Solar Power Equipment

8.4 Solar Power Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Solar Power Equipment Distributors List

9.3 Solar Power Equipment Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Solar Power Equipment (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Solar Power Equipment (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Solar Power Equipment (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Solar Power Equipment Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Solar Power Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Solar Power Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Solar Power Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Solar Power Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Solar Power Equipment

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Solar Power Equipment by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Solar Power Equipment by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Solar Power Equipment by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Solar Power Equipment

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Solar Power Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Solar Power Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Solar Power Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Solar Power Equipment by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”