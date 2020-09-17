Food Packaging Equipment Market 2020 | Industry Demand, Fastest Growth, Opportunities Analysis And Forecast To 2027

The global food packaging equipment market size is projected to reach USD 23.03 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. Integration of automation tools with food packaging processes will accelerate the expansion of this market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Food Packaging Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Equipment Type (Filling, Bottling, Case Cartoning, Labeling and Palletizing), By Application (Bakery and Confectionery Products, Meat and Poultry Products, Dairy Products, Beverages and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) by food packaging companies has raised the food safety quotient considerably in recent years. For instance, many companies are utilizing the Automated Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) checklists throughout the manufacturing, production, and transport processes to gather consistent data and put in place appropriate safety norms. Similarly, manufacturers are adopting Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to effectively monitor the distribution and supply chain as well as ensure proper warehousing practices. Together, smart technologies are furthering the progress of the food packaging machinery market.

Some of the key food packaging equipment market manufacturers include –

OPTIMA packaging group GmbH

ARPAC LLC.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Tetra Pak International S.A.

M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A.

Coesia S.p.A.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH

Krones AG

MULTIVAC

Competitive Landscape:

Sustainable Packaging Solutions to be the New Growth Strategy for Key Players

Competitors in the food packaging technology and equipment market are increasingly focusing on designing, developing, and launching sustainable packaging offerings to reduce the carbon footprint of this industry. As a result, players are ramping up investments in R&D to come up with path-breaking innovations and facilitate the progress of the global market.

Wide range of Product Offerings to Intensify Market Competition

Currently, the food packaging equipment market is enjoying major dominance by top players such as Tetra Pak. IMA Group, Multivac Group, and IMA Group. This is attributable to the wide range of product offerings that enhance food packaging equipment market growth. The aforementioned players are focusing on offering cost-effective materials utilized in the goo packaging machinery, such as recyclable packages.

Regional Insights

Strong Government Backing to Food Packaging Industry to Fuel the Asia Pacific Market

Asia Pacific, where the market size stood at USD 5.72 billion in 2019, is expected to occupy a commanding market position during the forecast period as governments across the region are providing strong policy and financial support to the food processing and packaging industry. For instance, India’s National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency expects the processed food industry will attract investments worth USD 33 billion by 2024.

In Europe, the market is anticipated to showcase lucrative growth as manufacturers in Europe are increasingly adopting advanced food packaging equipment to comply with the stringent food safety standards framed by the European Union (EU). On the other hand, the market in North America is predicted to grow steadily on account of high demand for ready-to-eat convenience foods across the region.

