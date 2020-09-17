Almond Nut Market Worth Observing Growth | Blue Diamond, Spycher Brothers, Treehouse

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Almond Nut’ Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds (United States),Blue Diamond (United States),Panoche Creek Packing (United States),Spycher Brothers (United States),Select Harvest (Australia),Mariani Nut Company (United States),Waterford Nut Co (United States),Treehouse (United States),Belehris Estates (Australia),California Gold Almonds (United States)

Almond is a nut. It is widely cultivated in California. In the current market situation, India is the leading importer of Almond from California. China and Spain are leading consumer of the almond in recent times. Almond consumption is seeing strong growth in India because of rising health-conscious middle-class. Around California accounts, 80 percent of the worldâ€™s almond production, from that 33 percent is consumed in the United States and Canada, and rest 67 percent is exported to 90 countries. Most of the California almonds are produced in San Joaquin and Sacramento. There are many varieties of almonds which is commercially grown. It is majorly classified as Nonpareil, Butte, and Mission, it defines with respect to its size and shape.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Seasoned Almonds, Marcona Almonds, Naturals Almonds), Application (Snacks & Bars, Bakery & Confectionery, Milk Substitutes & Ice Creams, Nut & Seed Butters, RTE Cereals, Others), Distribution Channel (Online Store, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Offline Retail Stores, Other Convenience Stores)

Influencing Trends in Buzz: Know More

Advancement in Production Technology

Rapid Adoption of Almond Powder for Concern of Nutritional Benefits among Consumers

Market Drivers: Rising Health Conscious Majorly In India Region

Rapid Increase in Almond-Based New Product Launches

Rising Demand for Plant-Based Proteins & Beverages

Restraints: Growing Incidences of Almond Allergy

High Production Cost

Fluctuation in Economy

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

