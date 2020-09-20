Categories News Silicon Carbide Power Module Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2020-2027 | Leading Players – Mitsubishi Electric, Infineon Technologies(IR), Fuji Electric, SEMIKRON, Hitachi, ON Semiconductor(Fairchild), IXYS Corporation, . Post author By Mark Willams Post date 20th September 2020 Tags Silicon Carbide Power Module Market Analysis, Silicon Carbide Power Module Market Forecast, Silicon Carbide Power Module Market Growth, Silicon Carbide Power Module Market Size ← Growth Hormone Drug Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2020-2027 | Leading Players – Merck, Roche, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, LG, Aeterna Zentaris