key players in Western Europe region prefers the use of high-pressure processing equipment for preserved food. The increasing awareness about the benefits of using high-pressure processing equipment over traditional pasteurization methods among the food business operators is likely to drive the global high-pressure processing equipment market. Meat processing is one of the key application is North America region. Furthermore, the processing of seafood products is anticipated to open new opportunities for the growth of the global high processing equipment market. The high-pressure processing equipment is quite expensive and this factor can act as a restraint on the growth of its market.

High-Pressure Processing Equipment Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Orientation Type,

Horizontal

Vertical

On the basis of Application,

Fruits & Vegetables

Meat

Juice & Beverages

Seafood

Others (which include dairy products, grains, and packaged condiments)

On the basis of Vessel Volume Type,

Less than 100L

100 to 250L

250 to 500L

More than 500L

On the basis of End User,

Small and medium enterprises

Large production plants

Groups

High-Pressure Processing Equipment Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global High-Pressure Processing Equipment Market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America leads the global High-Pressure Processing Equipment Market in terms of demand, followed by Western Europe and APEJ. In North America region, various food products such as meat, fruits, jams, and jellies are widely processed in high-pressure process equipment for fresh taste and quality. The increasing adoption of pressure processing equipment in countries such as U.S., Canada, China, Spain etc. has caused for growth in high-pressure processing market.

High-Pressure Processing Equipment Market: Key Players

The Avure Technologies Inc.

Hiperbaric Espana

Bao Tou KeFa High Pressure Technology, Co., Ltd.

CHIC FresherTech

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Multivac Sepp Haggenmuller Se & Co. KG

Stansted Fluid Power Ltd

Universal Pasteurization Co.

Next HPP

ThyssenKrupp AG

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest Of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

