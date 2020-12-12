Categories
Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market is growing rapidly over 19.5% of CAGR | Autodesk, Inc (US), Nemetschek AG (Germany), Bentley Systems, Inc (US), Trimble Navigation Ltd  (US), DassaultSystemes S.A. (France)

Supply Demand Market Research added a new report on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Marketwhich includes surveys from numerous coveted organizations across separate geographic places for the assertive 100 + page report to be produced. The report is a qualitative and competitive analysis of key market developments that includes challenges, competition, and opportunities.

BIM (Building Information Modeling) is an intelligent 3D model-based process that gives architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals the insight and tools to more efficiently plan, design, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure

With rapid urbanization and industrialization, a great need to construct various structures is occurring, consequently driving the global building information modeling market. Companies are rapidly churning out user friendly solutions, which promise to drastically increase the demand for BIM solutions in future.

This of report focuses on the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market in global market, especially in United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and more.

The Top key players covered in this study:

Autodesk, Inc (US)

Nemetschek AG (Germany)

Bentley Systems, Inc (US)

Trimble Navigation Ltd  (US)

DassaultSystemes S.A. (France)

RIB Software AG (Germany) and more….

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Architects

AEC engineering offices

Contractors

Owners

Others

Market Segment by Type, covers:

3D BIM management of design models

4D BIM management of schedule

5D BIM management of costs

Table of Contents:

1  Global  Market  Overview
1.1  Scope  of  Statistics
1.1.1  Scope  of  Products
1.1.2  Scope  of  Manufacturers
1.1.3  Scope  of  Application
1.1.4  Scope  of  Type
1.1.5  Scope  of  Regions/Countries
1.2  Global  Market  Size
2  Regional  Market
2.1  Regional  Production
2.2  Regional  Demand
2.3  Regional  Trade
3  Key  Manufacturers
3.1  Autodesk,  Inc  (US)
3.1.1  Company  Information
3.1.2  Product  &  Services
3.1.3  Business  Data  (Sales  Revenue,  Cost  and  Margin)
3.1.4  Recent  Development
3.2  Nemetschek  AG  (Germany)
3.2.1  Company  Information
3.2.2  Product  &  Services
3.2.3  Business  Data  (Sales  Revenue,  Cost  and  Margin)
3.2.4  Recent  Development
3.3  Bentley  Systems,  Inc  (US)
3.3.1  Company  Information
3.3.2  Product  &  Services
3.3.3  Business  Data  (Sales  Revenue,  Cost  and  Margin)
3.3.4  Recent  Development
3.4  Trimble  Navigation  Ltd   (US)
3.4.1  Company  Information
3.4.2  Product  &  Services
3.4.3  Business  Data  (Sales  Revenue,  Cost  and  Margin)
3.4.4  Recent  Development
3.5  Dassault  Systemes  S.A.  (France)

…….TOC Continued

