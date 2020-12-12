Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Market | Size, Insight, Outlook, Trends ByLeading Players: Cisco Systems Inc., Intel (McAfee), Fortinet Inc., Watchguard, F5 Networks

Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Marketresearch report provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Rising demand and deployment of cloud-based firewall is one of the major factors that contributes towards the growth of global firewall as a service market during the forecast period. According to the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE, United States), privacy preserving cloud-based firewall is deployed in enterprises to improve security and performance.

Development and deployment of such innovative products are expected to increase the demand of firewall as a service from different end-users. This is expected to promote the growth of global firewall as a service market during the forecast period.

Rapid rise witnessed in the incidences of cyber-attacks across the globe is one of the major factors that contributes towards the growth of global firewall as a service market during the forecast period.

This of report focuses on the Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Market in global market, especially in United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and more.

The Top Key Players Covered in this study:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Intel (McAfee)

Fortinet Inc.

Watchguard

F5 Networks and more….

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Firewall

Management Software/Tools

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Education

Manufacturing

Table of Contents:

1 Firewall as a Service (FWaaS)Introduction and Market Overview

2 Industry Chain Analysis

3 Global Firewall as a Service (FWaaS)Market, by Type

4 Firewall as a Service (FWaaS)Market, by Application

5 Global Firewall as a Service (FWaaS)Production, Value ($) by Region (2014-2019)

6 Global Firewall as a Service (FWaaS)Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)

7 Global Firewall as a Service (FWaaS)Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Profile

8.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

8.2.1 Company Profiles

8.2.2 Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Product Introduction

8.2.3 Cisco Systems Inc. Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.2.4 Cisco Systems Inc. Market Share of Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Segmented by Region in 2018

8.3 Intel (McAfee)

8.3.1 Company Profiles

8.3.2 Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Product Introduction

8.3.3 Intel (McAfee) Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.3.4 Intel (McAfee) Market Share of Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Segmented by Region in 2018

8.4 Fortinet Inc.

8.4.1 Company Profiles

8.4.2 Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Product Introduction

8.4.3 Fortinet Inc. Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.4.4 Fortinet Inc. Market Share of Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Segmented by Region in 2018

8.5 Watchguard

…….TOC Continued

