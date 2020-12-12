South East Asia Insurance Technology Market Expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period 2019–2025 | Xchanging, msg life, Seibels, Hubio, Majesco, Patriot Technology Solutions, Ventiv

Insurance Technology Market research report provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The banks and financial institutions are witnessing transformation with the emergence of FinTech vendors, thereby disrupting the traditional model of operations and processes. Insurers face stiff competition, and the insurance market is considered mature in most of the countries. The digital and analytical tools have opened new revenue model and value chain through digital brokers. The FinTech industry, over the last couple of years, has realized the need and opportunity of InsurTech software. The InsurTech vendors offer software that simplifies the decision-making process for the customers, and the analytics software helps insurers to understand the current need and demand in the market.

North America is witnessing the highest adoption of InsurTech owing to the spend on insurances by customers in the region. The offering of flexible and customized insurance for health, property, and others is encouraging people to choose among the insurance plans that suit them the best. Asia Pacific holds a huge potential for the vendors and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2018–2023. The Asia Pacific region is likely to witness growth in InsurTech due to the presence of few emerging countries and financial hubs in Hong Kong, Singapore, and India. Also, the insurers are focusing on providing cheap and affordable insurance premium plans in the diversely populated region.

This of report focuses on the Insurance Technology Market in global market, especially in United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and more.

The Top Key Players Covered in this study:

Xchanging

msg life

Seibels

Hubio

Majesco

Patriot Technology Solutions

Ventivand more….

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Software

Services

Tools

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Insurance Companies

Third Party Administration

Brokers

Table of Contents:

1 Insurance TechnologyIntroduction and Market Overview

2 Industry Chain Analysis

3 Global Insurance TechnologyMarket, by Type

4 Insurance TechnologyMarket, by Application

5 Global Insurance TechnologyProduction, Value ($) by Region (2014-2019)

6 Global Insurance TechnologyProduction, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)

7 Global Insurance TechnologyMarket Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Profile

8.2 Xchanging

8.2.1 Company Profiles

8.2.2 Insurance Technology Product Introduction

8.2.3 Xchanging Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.2.4 Xchanging Market Share of Insurance Technology Segmented by Region in 2018

8.3 msg life

8.3.1 Company Profiles

8.3.2 Insurance Technology Product Introduction

8.3.3 msg life Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.3.4 msg life Market Share of Insurance Technology Segmented by Region in 2018

8.4 Seibels

8.4.1 Company Profiles

8.4.2 Insurance Technology Product Introduction

8.4.3 Seibels Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.4.4 Seibels Market Share of Insurance Technology Segmented by Region in 2018

8.5 Hubio

…….TOC Continued

