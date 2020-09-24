Aerosol Market (Covid-19 Impact) In-depth Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

In 2017, the global aerosol marketreached a value of $53,871.6 million and is projected to attain $75,208.9 million in 2023, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2018–2023). The market is witnessing growth due to the expanding key end-use industries, rising adoption of aerosol products, and growing personal care industry. A substance packaged under pressure and released or dispensed as a fine spray by means of a propellant gas through a container is referred to as aerosol.

Get a sample copy of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/aerosol-market/report-sample

When application is taken into consideration, the aerosol market is categorized into automotive, food & beverages, insecticide, household, paints & varnishes, personal care, and others (which include technical and medical). The personal care category dominated the market during the historical period (2013–2017), accounting for over 35.0% revenue share in 2017, and is further predicted to retain its position during the forecast period. This was due to the rising usage of aerosol in personal care and cosmetics products. The fastest growth is expected to be registered by the insecticide category during the forecast period.

Among all the regions, namely Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, and Rest of the World, Europe accounted for the largest revenue share of the aerosol market during the historical period, with a share of more than 35.0% in 2017, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as well. The reason for this is the well-established personal care industry in the region and the rising usage of aerosol in the food & beverage application. The APAC region is projected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

Make enquiry before purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=aerosol-market

The rising adoption of aerosol products is a major driving factor of the aerosol market. The lifestyle of consumers is changing rapidly around the world due to the increasing disposable income, swift urbanization, and rising awareness regarding health. Due to this, the consumers are increasingly adopting for more sophisticated personal care products, which, in turn, is resulting in the growing demand for aerosol products, such as anti-perspirants, mousses foundation, deodorants, and dry shampoos. Moreover, the manufacturers in the industry are focusing on the production of eco-friendly products, which is expected to drive the market.

Another major factor resulting in the growth of the aerosol market is the expansion of major end-use industries. The surging consumption of aerosol in different food items such as olive oil, whipped cream, mayonnaise, soda, chocolate, and ketchup is projected to increase its requirement in the coming years. In addition to this, the growing automobile production in developing countries, including Malaysia, China, Brazil, and India, is resulting in the growing demand for aerosol as it is extensively used in the spray paint application in the industry.

A key trend being witnessed in the aerosol market is the shifting preference of consumers toward organic aerosol products. Conventionally, synthetic aerosols were extensively utilized in different applications in the cosmetic industry, such as body sprays, deodorants, creams, hair sprays, and shampoos. However, these products contain high chemical content which can adversely affect human skin and can cause skin-related issues including blemishes, rashes, and acne. Attributed to these aspects, a huge number of consumers are shifting toward organic or herbal aerosol products that do not have any side effects.

Hence, the market is being driven by the growth of end-use industries and increasing adoption of aerosol products.