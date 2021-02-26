All-Flash Array Market 2021 Highlights Recent Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities till 2024

As per Market Research Future (MRFR), states that the world all-flash array market size can value at USD 16.21 billion by 2024. As per MRFR, all-flash array market 2021 can rise at 20.56% CAGR through the assessment forecast period (2019-2024). We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report. The COVID-19 impact on the all-flash array market has been carefully studied, following which the report outlines the key developments post the coronavirus disease outbreak.

COVID-19 Analysis

Since the outbreak of novel coronavirus, all-flash array vendors have been working on securing their supply chains, and deal with various pressing concerns. Although the lockdown is still in place and the social distancing is still prevalent, market leaders are preparing for the time when the spread of SARS-CoV-2 diminishes the things start to recover. To deal with the challenges posed by the pandemic, the players are continuously devising strategies to reimagine their business models.

Since the advent of COVID-19 outbreak and the consequent lockdowns imposed, people have been adopting new methods of studying, working and communicating via videoconferencing along with various advanced technologies. These trends have been beneficial for the semiconductor industry, giving way to growth possibilities for components like all-flash arrays. As a backup, several governments across the globe have been providing incentives as well as subsidies.

Primary Drivers and Main Barriers

The widespread deployment of all-flash arrays in data centers is touted to be a chief boosting factor in the worldwide market. With enterprises shifting their data to the cloud-based storage, storage infrastructure such as all-flash array has been observing massive boost since then. These semiconductors are in high demand across diverse industries such as healthcare, telecom, BFSI, and more, to facilitate better-performance computing and storage workloads.

Moreover, growing prevalence of advanced technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence is encouraging the use of all-flash arrays for catering to the mounting requirement for real-time data processing.

Top Competitors:

The key players profiled in the all-flash array market research report are Dell Technologies(DELL (NYSE)) (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE (NYSE))(US), NetApp, Inc. (NTAP (NASDAQ))(US), Pure Storage (PSTG (NYSE))(US), IBM Corporation (IBM (NYSE))(US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Western Digital Corporation (US), Hitachi, Ltd (Japan), Kaminario (US), and Micron Technology, Inc. (US).

Segmental Review

The all-flash array industry can be considered for storage pattern, flash media and end user.

By storage pattern, the market has been segmented into file, object, block. All-flash array market for block storage is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to its diverse end-use applications that require multiple transactions in real time. Furthermore, benefits such as increased scalability, ease of management, built-in data protection, and high performance offered by block storage make it the most preferred storage solution across the globe.

the market has been segregated into custom flash modules (CFM) and solid-state drives (SSD). The SSD segment dominated the market in 2018. However, the CFM segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the benefits it offers such as superior space and power efficiency, competitive pricing, improved capacity density, and flexibility. By end user, the market has been segmented into BFSI, healthcare, media and entertainment, commercial institutions, government, telecom, and others. The BFSI segment is expected to dominate the all-flash array market during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption in the developing regions that are increasingly investing in upgrading their existing traditional storage solutions.

Regional Insight

The regional segmentation of the all-flash array market comprises Europe, North America, APAC/Asia Pacific, and RoW/the rest of the world.

Between 2019 and 2024, the market leader across the globe can be APAC, as a result of the surge in automation across several industries make huge demand for all-flash array. Also, the expanding pool of data centers across India and China combined with the easy availability of lower priced raw materials encouraging large-scale production of affordable all-flash arrays boost the industry outlook of the region.

Intended Audience:

Semiconductor product designers and fabricators

Application providers

Business providers

Research institutes

Market research and consulting firms

Technology investors

Governments and financial institutions

Analysts and strategic business planners

