Invisible Orthodontics Market Industry Analysis by Top Vendors, Size, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2025

The global invisible orthodontics market is evolving dramatically with the rapid technological advances in dentistry. Invisible orthodontics have gained extensive popularity over the past few years, and a number of products such as bracket-less aligners and clear retainers have launched recently. Moreover, the growing incidences of dental diseases and inclination towards the correction of teeth deformities are accelerating the growth of the market on the global platform.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global invisible orthodontics market had reached a valuation of USD 2598.8 Million in 2018, which is further projected to grow at 13.99% CAGR during the assessment period (2019 – 2025). The growing focus of Public as well as private organizations on catering to changing needs of customers by providing demos, conducting campaigns, and dental check-ups, is in turn, encouraging the growth of the invisible orthodontics substantially.

Besides, increasing support by regulatory authorities, in terms of investment and product approvals, acts as a significant growth driver for the invisible orthodontics market. Additionally, the rising prevalence of dental diseases fuels the growth of the market, pushing the need for newer treatment options. Moreover, the presence of a large number of players, increasing awareness among consumers, and advancements in dental technology have been driving the invisible orthodontics market.

On the other hand, high costs of invisible orthodontics are impeding the market growth, especially in developing and underdeveloped nations. Also, the emerging grey market for dental distribution, involved in illegal selling of low cost, poor quality products is hampering the growth of the market. In addition, poor compliance of patients with dentists’ instructions would inhibit the market growth, leading to other complications of using these products.

Invisible Orthodontics Market – Segments

The report is segmented into four main dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

By Product Type : Clear Braces, Aligners, Retainers, and others.

By Age Group : Below 15, 16-35, and Above 35.

By Application : Excessive Spacing, Crowding, Malocclusion, and others.

By Regions : Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Rest-of-the-World.

Global Invisible Orthodontics Market – Regional Analysis

North America accounts for a significantly larger share in the global invisible orthodontics market. The market is majorly driven by strategic approaches employed by prominent players in the major countries in the region. Besides, major strides in 3D technology and its early implementation in the development of dental products foster the growth of the market. Also, factors such as high per capita healthcare expenditures and the proliferating healthcare sector led by the well-developed economy in the region act as major growth propellers for the market growth.

Additionally, the high GDP allows North America to gain an edge over other regions in terms of every aspect. Resultantly, the overall demographics in these regions take aesthetical approaches for every aspect of life. With the presence of a large aesthetician population, the North American invisible orthodontics market is projected to retain its dominance throughout the predicted period.

Europe holds the second-largest share in the global invisible orthodontics market due to the increasing support from regulatory authorities as well as the large presence of distributors across the regional countries. Besides, well-spread awareness for oral health and efforts that people take to maintain oral health, functions, and appearance, foster the growth of the European invisible orthodontics market. Countries such as Canada, the US, and the UK support market growth on a large scale.

The invisible orthodontics market in the Asia Pacific region is emerging as a lucrative market. Burgeoning industries such as dental treatments and cosmetic dentistry drive market growth, hugely. Direct marketing initiatives by the manufacturers are playing a substantial role in the development of the regional market, increasing the target audience, and thus increasing the market size.

Also, strategic alliances between key players are contributing to the growth of the market. APAC countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia contribute to the regional market growth substantially. The APAC Invisible Orthodontics market is expected to create a considerable revenue pocket over the forecast period.

Invisible Orthodontics Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the invisible orthodontics market appears to be fragmented, with several well-established players forming a competitive landscape. These players are adopting strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and innovations, to meet their business expansion plans. Also, the well-established players involved are vigorously focusing on product approvals to expand their customer base and brace their position in the market.

To ensure their mission success, they acquire promising companies in emerging markets, focusing on optimized situational awareness. They also make heavy investments in R&D activities and build state-of-the-art facilities that can aid in the development of a cost-effective product portfolio and a stable marketing network, which can help them to gain the leadership position in the market.

Major Players:

Players leading the global invisible orthodontics market include 3M (US), Clarus Company (US), Align Technology, Inc. (US), ClearPath Healthcare Services (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Danaher Corporation (US), DynaFlex (US), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), and Ormco (US), among others.

Industry/ Innovation /Related News:

January 17, 2020 —- Western Dental & Orthodontics (the US), a countrywide leader in accessible, affordable oral healthcare and the leading orthodontics provider, launched new orthodontic aligners – ClearArc™to offer affordable care. ClearArc is being rolled out to 233 Western Dental offices in California and Texas in January and in Arizona and Nevada, in February. Developed after extensive research and testing, ClearArc is available for 40% less than the leading brand and offers unique advantages over rivals.

