Solid State Relay Market Report Forecasts the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Business and Analysis by 2025

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Solid State Relay market is expected to develop from USD 1.09 billion in 2018 to USD 1.78 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 7.23% from 2018 to 2025 (forecast period). The solid state relay market report explores the impact of COVID-19 on the market, including potential opportunities and challenges, drivers and risks, and market growth projections focusing on various scenarios.

Solid state relays are designed to switch both AC and DC currents using a silicone-controlled rectifier (SCR), a triode for alternating current (TRIAC), or switching transistor output instead of the usual mechanical normally-open (NO) contacts. These relays are suitable for a wide range of switching applications as they have no moving parts, no contact failures, and generate little or no noise. The adoption of solid state relays has mainly been seen in home electronics, industrial machinery, medical equipment, communications equipment, and transport.

Market Dynamics

Development in automation across industry verticals is one of the key factors contributing to the global market’s growth for solid state relays. In addition, long operating life and less maintenance of solid state relays have compelled manufacturers to replace electromechanical relays with solid state relays.

Key Players

MRFR has identified a few companies as leading players in the Global Solid State Relay Market. These include Omron Corporation (Japan), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), Teledyne Relays, Inc. (US), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), General Electric (US), Avago Technologies, Ltd (US), Crydom Inc. (US), Omega Engineering Inc. (US), Celduc Relais (France), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG (Switzerland), Vishay Intertechnology (Siliconix) (US), Fairchild Semiconductor (US), and STMicroelectronics (Switzerland).

Get Free Sample [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8645

Market Segmentation

The global market for solid state relay has been segmented based on mounting type, output voltage, current rating, and application.

By mounting type, the global market has been segmented into panel mount, PCB mount, DIN rail mount, and others.

the global market has been segmented into panel mount, PCB mount, DIN rail mount, and others. Based on the output voltage, the global market has been segmented into DC solid state relay, AC solid state relay, and AC/DC solid state relay.

the global market has been segmented into DC solid state relay, AC solid state relay, and AC/DC solid state relay. Based on the current rating, the global market has been segmented into low (0–20A), medium (20A–50A), and high (50A & Above).

the global market has been segmented into low (0–20A), medium (20A–50A), and high (50A & Above). By application, the global market has been segmented into industrial automation, automotive & transportation, building equipment, industrial OEM, energy & infrastructure, medical devices, food & beverages, and others.

Solid State Relay [email protected] http://www.marketwatch.com/story/solid-state-relay-market-size-usd-178-billion-by-2025-at-723-cagr-north-america-to-dominate-the-global-market-rockwell-automation-omron-corporation-etc-2021-02-19

Regional Analysis

The geographic analysis of the global solid state relay market has been done for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America.

The North American region dominated the solid state relay market in 2018. The market has experienced a huge foothold of the automotive, food & beverage, building equipment, and manufacturing industries. This increased the demand for solid state relays for use in different industrial process control applications.

If you have any requirements, let know and we will customize the report according to your need.

FOR MORE DETAILS – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/solid-state-relay-market-8645

Major Highlights of TOC Covers:

Executive Summary Key Business Trends Regional Trends and Growth Product Trends End-use Trends Definition and Forecast Parameters Solid State Relay Market Segmentation Solid State Relay Market Landscape Vendor Matrix Company Profiles Business Overview Financial Data Product Landscape Strategic Outlook

Continued…

Also Read Related Reports:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/smart-stadium-market-driven-by-the-increased-adoption-of-iot-technology-know-covid-19-analysis-top-companies–intel-gp-smart-stadium-international-business-machines-2021-01-11

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/warehouse-robotics-market-covid-19-updated-expected-to-reach-more-than-moderate-cagr-growth-top-vendors-abb-ltd-amazoncom-fanuc-corp-2021-01-11

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cctv-camera-market-to-witness-rising-uptake-to-manage-social-distancing-during-covid-19-major-companies-bosch-security-systems-flir-systems-2021-01-11

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/