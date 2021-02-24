Chip Scale Package LED Market 2021 Size, Share, Growth, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Business Opportunities, Demand by Major Companies: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Lumileds Holding B.V.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global chip-scale package LED market is expected to develop from USD 743.8 million in 2018 to USD 1.8 billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 19.4% from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period).

Drivers and Restraints

The most important dynamic factors for the chip scale package LED markets are low production cost and high package density. The chip-scale package LED market is driven by influential factors such as low-cost potential owing to the inadvertence of numerous packaging steps, small form factor with wide beam angle, and high package density and low thermal resistance and uniform current spreading boosts the market growth. The product is anticipated to witness a huge adoption in the automotive sector. The applications in general lighting are another huge opportunity for the chip scale package LED market to grow at a substantial rate in the upcoming years. On the other hand, the overload on LED foundries and restraint to premium products has a negative impact on the growth of this market in the present market scenario. Low application rate of the chip-scale package LEDs act as a major limiting factor for the market. Moreover, its restricted applications in the global electronics sector act as a major limiting factor for the market over the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The global chip-scale package LED Market is analyzed into application, and power range.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into the backlighting unit (BLU), automotive lighting, general lighting, flash lighting, and others. In the applications segment, the backlighting unit (BLU) is projected to dominate the market in terms of market value over the review period due to its growing demand in electronic products, such as monitor, TV, and other display systems.

On the basis of power range, the market is bifurcated into high power and low- and mid-power.

Get Free Sample [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7299

Competitive Analysis

The major market players operating in the global chip-scale packaging market as identified by MRFR are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Lumileds Holding B.V. (US), OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH (Germany), LG Innotek (South Korea), Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Epistar Corp. (Taiwan), Cree, Inc. (US), Semileds Corporation (Taiwan), Genesis Photonics Inc. (Taiwan), and Lextar Electronics Corporation (Taiwan).

Chip Scale Package LED [email protected] http://www.marketwatch.com/story/chip-scale-package-led-market-size-usd-18-billion-by-2023-at-194-cagr-covid-19-impact-analysis-business-opportunities-demand-future-scope-forecast-till-2023-2021-02-19

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of the global market has been conducted in four major regions, including the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

The Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the chip-scale package LED market over the review period. Asia Pacific region is considered as the most potential region in terms of expansion and implementation of chip scale package LEDs in the areas of smartphone and display systems. The region has massive potential for income generation in the chip-scale package LED market, mainly from the consumer electronics industry verticals.

If you have any requirements, let know and we will customize the report according to your need.

FOR MORE DETAILS – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/chip-scale-package-led-market-7299

Major Highlights of TOC Covers:

Executive Summary Key Business Trends Regional Trends and Growth Product Trends End-use Trends Definition and Forecast Parameters Chip Scale Package LED Market Segmentation Chip Scale Package LED Market Landscape Vendor Matrix Company Profiles Business Overview Financial Data Product Landscape Strategic Outlook

Continued…

Also Access Related Reports:

Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) Market to Expand Despite the COVID-19 Pandemic, Market Analysis by Growth, Demand, Business Trends

CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensor Market Driven by the Growing Adoption of AI technology | Know COVID-19 Analysis | Top Companies- Sony, BAE Systems PLC, Canon

HDR Video Camera Market To Accomplish A 9% CAGR In The Forecast Period | Know COVID-19 Analysis | Top Companies- Nikon Corporation, Panasonic Corporation

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/