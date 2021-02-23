RF Filters Market Trends by Business Prospects 2021: Future Scope with Top Players, Global Opportunities, Share Analysis and Business Growth Size Forecast to 2023

The global RF filter market 2020 analysis is a specialized and in-depth study of the overhead power cables market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis conducted by Market Research Future. The report presented indicates that the market has steadily recovered its valuation amid the COVID-19 outbreak. During this situation, the study predicts that the market would inflate at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period 2018-2023. The RF filter market has the highest possibilities to gain a valuation of USD 20.5 billion by 2023.

Top Impacting Factors

New developments in RF filters have allowed companies and governments to make greater use of the millimeter-wave (3-30 GHz) and the Extremely High Frequency (EHF) ranges (30-300 GHz). Such advancements are also enabling the adoption of next-generation RF filters with space-based Wi-Fi, other SATCOM applications, and much more.

5G technology has witnessed outstanding acceleration since the past few months on the back of mounting demand for towering bandwidth from internet users worldwide. This has translated into growing 5G field trials and deployments as service providers are sprinting to afford high speeds and next-generation services to subscribers. Against this backdrop, semiconductor manufacturers are investing massively in developing their offerings for 5G-capable infrastructure. These factors have surpassed the market’s past valuation, which was USD 7.3 billion in 2017, and now showing signs to expand more post-COVID 19 crisis and the forecasted period.

MRFR also analysis that the growth of RF filters market is principally influenced by several industry-specific factors such as escalated demand for satellite phones and the mounting incursion of Smartphones worldwide. With an upswing in digitization, the semiconductor industry has drastically changed, paving noteworthy pathways of growth for RF filter, according to the report.

In fact, the use of RF filter technology in aircraft such as Boeing and Airbus, for advancing electronic surveillance, navigation, RADAR systems, Air Traffic Control (ATC), GPS, and data exchange is anticipated to foretell well for the expansion of the RF filter market. Moreover, mounting demand for enhanced conversations between ground staff and pilots has also fuelled the RF filter sales in the aerospace sector at a considerable rate.

Top Industry Players

The top industry players of global RF filters market include Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd (Japan), Skyworks Solutions Inc (US), Broadcom (US), Qorvo (US), Avnet Inc (US), TDK Corporation (Japan), Abracon (US), Yageo (Taiwan), Tai-SAW Technology Co. Ltd (Taiwan), Bird Technologies (US), Crystek Corporation (US), RTX Technology (South Korea), and Akoustis Technologies (US).

Segmental Analysis

Globally, the RF filter market is categorized into segments of filter type, connectivity technology, functional areas, and application.

In terms of the filter type, the RF filter market has included surface acoustic wave (SAW) and bulk acoustic wave (BAW).

In terms of the connectivity technology segment, the global market has included Wi-Fi, cellular technology, Bluetooth, and others. The cellular technology is categorized into 2G, 3G, and 4G.

In terms of the functional type segment, the market has included GPS devices, cellular devices, television (TV) broadcast, radio broadcast, and others.

Lastly, the application segment has included small appliances, lighting, remote control, home security, industrial, and others.

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of the global RF filters market is studied for key regions of Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific region might be the fastest-growing region in the RF filter market owing to the incidence of a considerable number of electronic component manufacturers in China, Japan, and South Korea, as well as rising adoption of LTE and VoLTE networks. The sales of RF filters in China and Japan are likely to soar at a high rate, with China at the forefront. Mounting demand for RF filters in China can be attributed to the rising shipments of Smartphones in the country coupled with swelling purchasing power parity of the Chinese people. Manufacturers of RF filter can suppose a steady stream of opportunities from China and the United States in the years to follow.

North America is leading the global RF filter market and likely to have a noteworthy market share in support of rapid advancement in the network infrastructure to deploy 5G network services in the region. Developed nations of North America, particularly the United States, have showcased elevated adoption of RF filters for the past few years. According to MRFR’s report, sales of RF filters in North America are proposed to swell at a momentous pace, making North America an extremely lucrative market for RF filter.

