Virtual Desktop Market Industry Analysis 2021: Growth Expected to Reach at a Highest CAGR of +9% with Top Companies- Citrix, Dell, Microsoft Corp.

The virtual desktop market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period 2016 to 2022. As per the virtual desktop market research report, the global market for virtual desktop is anticipated to grow rapidly by US$ 5 Billion by 2022. As per analysts, efficient use of resources and energy along with the rise of virtual technology will drive the market growth throughout the forecast period. The virtual desktop market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the global virtual desktop market and its deployment, type, and vertical segments. The high investment needs as well as lack of technical expertise are the factors which could affect the virtual desktop market growth during the forecast period 2016 to 2022. The virtual desktop market research report by expert analysts is intended to help companies in the virtual desktop market.

Market Segmentation

The global virtual desktop market has been segmented based on deployment, type, and vertical. On the basis of deployment, the market for virtual desktop is segmented based on On-premise VDI, Cloud-based VDI. Additionally, the market on the basis of type, is segmented into DaaS Cloud-Based VD, IaaS Cloud-Based VD, Private Hosting Cloud-Based VDI, and Cloud-Based SaaS. The global market for virtual desktop is also covered based on vertical segment which is further split into aerospace & defense, BFSI, logistics, manufacturing, media & entertainment, retail, IT and telecom.

Key influences such as high development cost could obstruct the virtual desktop market growth. However, as per the virtual desktop market research report, consumerization of IT as well as the rise of a mobile workforce will drive growth during the forecast period 2016 to 2022. These key growth factors will help support the virtual desktop market growth at a high CAGR. The segmental analysis of deployment, type, and vertical segments as well as regional market analysis has been presented in the global virtual desktop market research report. Analysts studying the virtual desktop market have presented projections in the virtual desktop market research report assisting virtual desktop market-based companies in numerous ways. The virtual desktop market research report offers crucial details about the virtual desktop market based on the data and forecasts till 2022.

Key Players

The industry giants in the virtual desktop market are Citrix Inc. (U.S), Dell, Inc. (U.S), Microsoft Corp. (U.S), IBM Corp.(U.S), Red Hat Inc.(U.S), VMware, Inc. (U.S) , Google,Inc.(U.S), HP, Inc.( U.S), NComputing Co.Ltd ( U.S),, Mokafive (U.S).

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world regional market for virtual desktop are primarily covered in the global virtual desktop market research report. The report also covers country-level markets spread across North America – the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In South America – Brazil and other country-level virtual desktop markets are covered in the report. In Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, the country-level virtual desktop markets covered are China, India, Japan, and others. The virtual desktop market research report also covers the regional market for virtual desktop spread across European countries including the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany, etc. The virtual desktop market research report further explores other regional markets from the rest of the world including virtual desktop markets of the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The use of devices beyond the traditional desktop PCs and improved storage technologies are expected to accelerate the virtual desktop market growth worldwide. The global virtual desktop market is set to witness challenges including complex and high cost deployment, however, companies in the virtual desktop market will sustain the growth rate. The virtual desktop market research report also offers company profiles of key players operating in the virtual desktop market around the world. Additionally, the global virtual desktop market report provides detailed analysis of the market based on primary and secondary research data collected from the virtual desktop market’s key decision makers as well as stakeholders. The virtual desktop market research report covers all such factors assisting companies in the virtual desktop market to improve their plans and portfolio.

Industry News

Citrix and Cloud4C today announced a collaboration, which helps businesses to install virtual applications and desktops on workforce computers. The partnership aims to boost productivity and performance in the workplace and to prioritize quality and protection, say the companies. Cloud4C’s experience in VDI solutions will support Citrix’s efforts to simplify the deployment, reduce implementation time, and help maximize the full benefits of virtualized desktops.

Major Highlights of TOC Covers:

Executive Summary Key Business Trends Regional Trends and Growth Product Trends End-use Trends Definition and Forecast Parameters Virtual Desktop Market Segmentation Virtual Desktop Market Landscape Vendor Matrix Company Profiles Business Overview Financial Data Product Landscape Strategic Outlook

Continued…

