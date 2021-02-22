Building Automation System Market 2021: Business Trends, COVID – 19 Outbreak, Competitor Strategy, Global Segments, Industry Profit Growth, Landscape and Demand

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global building automation system market is expected to register a CAGR of 13% from 2016 to 2022 (forecast period). The study presents the strengths, opportunities, threats, and future business risks and offers a systematic overview of the global building automation system market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) contains the latest drivers, restraints conditions with the influence of COVID-19.

A building automation system is a distributed control system designed specifically to monitor and control mechanical, security, fire, lighting, HVAC, and humidity control systems in the infrastructure. Complete autonomous control of the building and its entire facility is the main goal of the building automation system. It supports maintaining the building climate, light rooms, monitor performance & device failures, and provides malfunction alarms. The building automation system is often referred to as an intelligent building, a smart building, or a smart home. The traditional construction method consumes more than 50% of energy, which also raises maintenance costs. The building automation system is capable of monitoring and controlling the different functions of an intelligent building, thus saving energy and related costs. Furthermore, the growing use of IP-based communication and automation technologies is expected to further boost the growth of the building automation system market.

Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for cost-effective building automation systems by consumers is one of the key factors driving the growth of the industry. Other factors, such as the increasing IOT market, the growing construction industry, particularly in developing countries, are also anticipated to spur the growth of the building automation system market. However, technological limitations and a lack of qualified experts are expected to impede the growth of the building automation system market during the 2016-2022 forecast period.

The rising trend of implementing strict government rules and regulations to increase energy-efficient solutions in the construction industry is estimated to bolster the building automation system market in the forecast period. In addition, growing awareness of safety and security at workplaces and increasing consumer interest in the green and smart building also drive the growth of the building automation system market.

Key Players

Notable players in the global building automation system market include ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Crestron Electronics, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Rockwell Automation (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Delta controls, Inc. (U.S.), Schneider electric SE (France), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), General electric (U.S.), Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. (U.S.), and others.

Market Segmentation

The global building automation system market has been segmented into network connectivity, product, and end-users.

By network connectivity, the global building automation system market has been segmented into wireless and wired networks.

By product, the global building automation system market has been segmented into light control systems, HVAC control systems, surveillance systems, fire protection systems, and management software.

By end-users, the global building automation system market has been segmented into commercial, industrial, and residential.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the global building automation system market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

North America is projected to dominate the market for building automation systems during the forecast period 2016-2022 due to the increasing implementation of the building automation system in the U.S. construction industry. Also, changing regulatory policies, rising energy costs are contributing to the market’s betterment. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing building automation system market in 2016-2022. The growth of the construction industry and the growing demand for smart buildings among customers are driving the growth of this market. Increased industrial growth in emerging countries, namely India, China, and Japan, is fueling the market growth of building automation systems in the Asia Pacific region.

