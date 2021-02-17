future Trends on Anti-Ageing Drugs Market Forecast to 2023

Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Anti-Ageing drugs are mixture of biochemical process and advanced medicines, it is basically used for treatment of age related disorders and for those peoples who are concern for their aesthetic looks. Products that ability reversal of aging signs that seem on the skin are consider as anti-aging products. In recent market, anti-aging products are in demand owing to the growing usage of moisturizer-based cosmeceutical products used for skin care. Increasing income with changing life style are helping the anti-ageing drug market to drive in positive ladder. Additionally, rising in aging population fueling the growth of this market. It is not limited to the skin problem, it is for the entire body. Furthermore, many medical and start-up companies are injecting capital for better results. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the proportion of the world’s population over 60 years between 2015 and 2050 will nearly double from 12% to 22%.

Allergan, plc (Ireland), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Nu Skin (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), RGP Life Sciences (India), The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (U.S.), Bayer Pharma AG (Germany), L’Oréal S.A. (France), Elysium Health Inc. (U.S.), BioTime, Inc. (U.S.), Elysium Health Inc (U.S.) are some of the leading players at the cutting edge of the competition in the market of anti-ageing drugs, globally.

Global Anti-ageing drugs Market – Overview

The global anti-ageing drugs market is showing the significant growth; mainly due to increase in ageing population, growing demand for anti-aging drugs, and influence of media and fashion industry. As per World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, by 2020, the number of people aged 60 years and older will outnumber children younger than 5 years and by 2050, 80% of older people will be living in low- and middle-income countries.

Companies are showing much interest toward the anti-aging drugs market, as they feels there are huge opportunity and gap between the market demand and supply of effective treatments. Thus, companies are showing more interest in merger and acquisition activities for introducing best drugs that meet the requirement of market. The development has been made by Johnson & Johnson in 2016, when they announced the acquisition of NeoStrata Company, Inc., for getting the global leadership and deliver advanced skin care drugs to consumers around the world. Also, in 2015, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of GLAMGLOW. These acquisition will leads to innovation in better way and help them to compete there competitor with more effective manner. Johnson & Johnson try to feel the gap along with market players such as GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K), Johnson & Johnson, Nu Skin, Novartis AG, RGP Life Sciences, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Bayer Pharma AG, L’Oréal S.A., Elysium Health Inc.

Global Anti-ageing drugs Market – Regional Analysis

The market of anti-ageing drugs is much higher in the Americas region. There are several factors for tremendous growth of the anti-ageing drugs market in this region such as high disposable income, increasing awareness of aesthetic looks, and increasing awareness about ageing signs. According to U.S. Census Bureau, Around 83.1 million are millennial present in United Nation which represent more than one quarter of the national population.

Europe is also consider huge market for anti-aging drugs players, owing to present of huge ageing population. Moreover, the population within the reason are more aware about the healthcare in comparison to other region like Asia Pacific and The Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa region are considering the big opportunity for the market players owing to changing life style. Whereas country like India and china of Asia Pacific region are considering fastest growing region. These countries are open to adopt new drugs from developed countries in order to improve the quality of life for their citizen. In 2014, it is expected that anti-ageing drugs market growth in Japan would be higher in compared to other Asian countries. Japan is well developed country and have well established healthcare system and technology, whereas developing countries are still focusing on new technology which lead to increase in the demand for various anti-ageing drugs. Most of the countries from these region such as India and China are investing more into research and development activity for introducing better drugs at nominal price.

