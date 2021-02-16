Image Sensor Market 2021 Expected to Showcase Extensive Growth, Business Opportunity | Industry Analysis by Major Companies: SK Hynix Inc., Aptina Imaging Corporation

Image sensors are integrated into devices for capturing images of all resolutions possible. They are classified as per sensor format, frame rate, pixel size, and resolution. Development of new sensors as per the miniaturization of processors and upgrades of software in novel devices can provide scope to the image sensor industry. The global image sensors market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) looks at various market dynamics and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for the period of 2015 to 2021 (forecast period).

Market Scope

The global image sensor market is expected to grow above 10% CAGR over the forecast period. The major growth driver of image sensors are rising demand for camera enabled mobile phones, low power consumption and compactness of CMOS image sensor, and increased use of image sensors in biometric applications. Incorporation of high-resolution cameras with sensors in portable devices can bode well for the market. The influence of social media and allure of celebrity culture can drive its demand in new devices which are compatible with its subsequent upgrades. The sales of smartphones, wearables, and smart devices can influence the market demand greatly over the forecast period. Opportunities in machine learning and developments in camera vision and 3D can drive the market demand for image sensors. However, high power consumption in CCD image sensors and declining market of digital still cameras can hinder the growth of the image sensor market.

Competitive Outlook

SK Hynix Inc., Aptina Imaging Corporation, OmniVision Technologies Inc., Samsung Semiconductor Inc., GalaxyCore Inc., Himax Imaging, STMicroelectronics N.V, Sony Corporation, and others are key players of the global image sensor market. Investments by venture capital firms and seeding rounds by investors are evident of the large potential of the market. For instance, Newsight Imaging Ltd. gained USD 7 million in financing for accelerating its product development process and augments its sales.

Segmentation

The global image sensor market is segmented by application, technology, operating spectrum, and array type.

By application, it is segmented into digital still cameras (DSC), mobile phones, security & surveillance, tablets, PC camera, automotive, and medical imaging.

it is divided into visible and invisible. By array type, it is divided into linear array type and area array type.

Regional Analysis

North America is leading the global image sensor market with the largest market share of close to 35%. The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2021 from USD 4 billion in 2016 to USD 8 billion by 2021. The large consumer base in China and India can drive the regional market growth. Large sales of smartphones and tablets can influence the growth of image sensors.

The European market for image sensors is expected to grow at above 5% CAGR over the forecast period. Developments in sensor architectures, innovations in artificial intelligence, and applications in aerospace, automotive, and healthcare can drive the regional market growth.

