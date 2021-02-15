Screenless Display Market Expected to Reach at High Pace by 2025 | Know COVID-19 Analysis | Top Companies- Leia Inc., Kapsys

Market Research Future (MRFR) believes that the screenless display industry 2021 can procure an approx. valuation of USD 1,654 Million by 2023. MRFR also says that the market can progress at an attractive rate of 32% between 2017 and 2023 (review period). We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, offering detailed market developments following the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Screenless Display Market COVID 19 Analysis

Advanced technologies such as virtual reality/VR, artificial intelligence/AI and augmented reality/AR have been at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. The semiconductor industry, armed with these technologies and a higher number of researches, has been able to face the pandemic resiliently and deal with all the challenges. One such highly resilient market belongs to screenless displays, which has maintained its growth despite the impact of the novel coronavirus.

The lockdown situation has been a hard-hitting event for various industries, with lack of workforce and revenue losses, but it has also inspired semiconductor vendors to enhance their R&D investments in new features such as screenless displays. Screen displays are known to elevate the customer satisfaction, as a result of which the demand for automotive HUDs, smart glasses and holographic systems has spiked since the pandemic hit the global economy. Also, there has been a striking boom in the consumption of consumer electronics like laptops, tablets and smartphones, post the lockdown imposed following the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak. This can be due to the surge in e-learning post the closing down of universities and schools, increasing work from home practice with shutting down of offices and rising applications in the healthcare sector and more.

While trying to mitigate the COVID-19 impact, renowned players are also focused on growth strategies such as product innovation, new launches and acquisitions to boost their market position. This can also be favorable for the screenless display market in the long run.

Renowned Firms

The renowned competitors active in the market for screenless display include Leia Inc. (U.S.), Kapsys (France), Holoxica Ltd. (U.K.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Displair, Inc. (Russia), RealView Imaging Ltd. (Israel), Microvision Inc. (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Avegant Corporation (U.S.), Zebra Imaging, Inc. (U.S.), and more.

Market Segmentation

Screenless Display Technology Market has been considered for type, application as well as vertical.

The types of screenless displays can be retinal display, synaptic interface and visual image.

Application-based segments covered are holographic projections, head-up display and head-mounted display.

Verticals described in the market study include consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, commercial, and aerospace & defense, and more.

Regional Insight

The Screenless Display Market Report covers the key regions, namely APAC/Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW/Rest of the World.

The APAC market’s accelerated pace is the result of the mounting popularity of VR headsets in various industries. Rising demand for compact sized devices and the thriving smart glass industry also work in the regional market’s favor. Devices with screenless display are now finding more applications in the healthcare sector, such as medical imaging scanners that make use of holographic systems for ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging/MRI and computed tomography/CT. Therefore, the expanding healthcare industry in India and China has been quite favorable for the screenless display market in the region.

Recent Updates

June 2020

North, a Canadian smart glasses company, has been acquired by Google that aspires to leverage the former’s technical expertise and solidify its computing goals. Last year in 2019, North had launched Focals, a smart glass that is mostly powered by smartphones and are compatible with Bluetooth using both Android and iOS phones. This product launch was one of the reasons that the company came into the limelight and was noticed by Google, who grabbed the opportunity.

