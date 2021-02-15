Mobile Controlled Robots Market 2021 Expected to Showcase Extensive Growth, Business Opportunity | Industry Analysis by Major Companies: Google, iRobot Corporation

Mobile controlled robots are devices operated with the help of a smartphone. The robot perceives commands through certain frequencies and be used in remote surveillance and reconnaissance purposes. The global mobile controlled robots market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) covers the vast number of robots, developments in processors, and new niches to enter for the period of 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the industry has been added to the report.

Market Scope

The global mobile controlled robots market size is expected to grow to approximately USD 8 billion by 2023 at 15% of CAGR over the forecast period. It is primarily influenced by the large sale of robots, presence of sensor manufacturers and automation system providers, and large application areas. Furthermore, adoption of robots for companionship and human interaction can expand the scope of the market. Automation of processes is likely to drive the market demand over the forecast period. Establishment of large warehouses and need for workforces has driven the demand for automated ground vehicles.

Segmentation

The mobile controlled robots market can be segmented on the basis of components, environment, and end-user. By components the mobile controlled robots market consists of hardware and software. The hardware segment is further categorized into dual tone multiple frequency decoder, microcontroller, and motor driver/controller. All kinds of dual tone multiple frequency decoders are used in decoding and detecting the 16 bit DTMF tone pairs to get 4 bit code as an output. IR sensors are used to detect obstacles in the path of robots if it goes beyond the line of sight. It can be used to detect the infrared light from far distance and able to sense movement that makes them ideal for security purpose.

By environment, it is segmented into marine, aerial, and ground. The ground robots segment is expected to accrue huge revenues owing to their need in real-time for lifting heavy loads and assist in operations. Automation of warehouses and return on investments for achieving short and long-term commitments can drive the segment growth in the global MRC market.

By end-user, it is segmented into transportation, warehousing & logistics, healthcare, and others. The warehousing & logistics segment is predicted to be the biggest end-user of the market till 2023. Recently, OMRON launched a mobile robot with the capacity to carry loads up to 1500 kg. It can navigate the warehouse floor without the need of magnetic tapes or human intervention.

Competitive Outlook

Google, Inc., Adept Technology, Inc., iRobot Corporation, ECA Group, Lockheed Martin, GeckoSystems Intl. Corp., KUKA AG, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., and Bluefin Robotics Corporation are key players in the global MCR market.

Regional Analysis

North America region accounts for the largest share in the mobile controlled robots market owing to high development in field of technology and presence of developed countries. The use of robots by hospitals for disinfecting surfaces with the help of ultraviolet light in the U.S. is expected to bode well for the market.

Europe is one of the prominent players in the market of mobile controlled robots. Countries such as U.K., Germany and Italy are the major contributors in the market growth due to large players in manufacturing and automotive industries.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to emerge as fastest growing market during the forecast period. Development of Asian countries and demand for consumer electronic products is forcing the manufacturers to adopt a cost effective technology in the manufacturing process. Presence of various ecommerce firms and warehousing firms for transportation of pertinent goods can bode well for the regional market growth.

