Flat Panel Detector (FPD) Market Size 2021, Share Analysis, Industry Growth, Strategies, Revenue And Forecasts To 2024

Market Highlights

The global flat panel detector (FPD) market held a market value of USD 3.06 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period.

Flat panel detector (FPD) is a type of solid-state X-ray digital radiography device. It works in the same way as image sensors used in digital photography and video works. Growing public and private investments in digital imaging technologies and declining prices and benefits offered by digital detectors are positively affecting market growth. Additionally, growing medical tourism in developing countries is also expected to drive the market growth.

On the other hand, the high cost of the system is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

GET FREE SAMPLE COPY @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7903

Segmentation

The global flat panel detector (FPD) market has been segmented by portability, application, and end user.

By portability, the market has been segmented into fixed and portable. The portable flat panel detector is expected to show the largest market share.

By application, the market has been segmented into medical, orthopedic, cardiac, veterinary, mammogram, dental, and others.

The market, by end user, has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, and diagnostic centers.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/flat-panel-detector-market-7903

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global flat panel detector (FPD) market are General Electric Company, Carestream Health, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings America Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Trixell, iRay Technology, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, New Medical Imaging Co., Ltd, Varex Imaging Corporation, Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd and others.

Regional Analysis

On a regional basis, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global flat panel detector (FPD) market owing to the technological innovations, increasing healthcare spending, availability of venture capital and government funding, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases in the region has fueled the growth of the market. Additionally, major companies are located in North America which is fueling the market growth.

Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global flat panel detector (FPD) market owing to the presence of well-developed healthcare sector, strong government support for research & development and high healthcare expenditure in the European countries. Well-developed technologies in Europe have also played a predominant role in the development of the European market.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the global flat panel detector (FPD) market owing to the growing adoption of digital imaging systems, rising disposable income, growing number of awareness programs and symposia, and growing venture capital investments.

The Middle East & Africa has the least share of the global flat panel detector (FPD) market. Moreover, the major market share of the region is expected to be held by the Middle East region owing to the growing government initiatives for the healthcare sector.

More Healthcare Industry Related Reports

Artificial Pancreas Device System Market Research Report–Global Forecast till 2023

https://www.medgadget.com/2021/02/artificial-pancreas-device-system-market-by-type-ctr-ctt-latest-trends-regional-outlook-share-analysis-and-covid-19-impact-analysis-by-2023.html

Healthcare IT Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023

https://www.medgadget.com/2021/02/healthcare-it-market-size-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-15-cagr-by-2023-growth-statistics-sales-projection-and-research-insights-2023.html

Clinical Trials Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023

https://www.medgadget.com/2021/02/clinical-trials-market-to-represent-a-significant-expansion-at-5-7-cagr-by-2023-global-industry-research-report-size-estimation-regional-growth-top-company-profile.html

Electronic Skin Patches Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023

https://www.medgadget.com/2021/02/electronic-skin-patches-market-size-is-anticipated-to-18-3-cagr-by-2023-growth-outlook-covid-19-impact-size-projection-and-industry-dynamics.html

Orthopedic Braces Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025

https://www.medgadget.com/2021/02/orthopedic-braces-market-2021-expected-to-cross-usd-5-8-billion-by-2025-at-a-cagr-of-6-1-covid-19-impact-analysis-by-2025.html

Yeast Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/05/13/1822475/0/en/Yeast-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-5398-5-Million-by-2023-at-8-86-CAGR-Predicts-Market-Research-Future.html

Intelligent Transport System Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/04/29/1811413/0/en/Intelligent-Transport-System-Market-Analysis-by-Products-Application-and-Component-Intelligent-Transportation-System-ITS-Market-to-Be-Enthused-by-Successful-Technology-Deployment-b.html

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/04/17/1805255/0/en/Virtualized-Evolved-Packet-Core-vEPC-Market-Worth-11-50-Bn-by-2023-at-Whopping-CAGR-of-51-7-Virtual-EPC-Market-Vendors-Nokia-Cisco-System-Huawei-NEC-Corporation-Ericsson-SAMSUNG-ZT.html

Healthcare Chatbots Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/04/09/1799840/0/en/Healthcare-Chatbots-Market-Worth-USD-316-85-Mn-by-2023-at-21-10-CAGR-Advancing-AI-to-Drive-Healthcare-Chatbots-Industry.html

Kidney Stones Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/09/25/1575933/0/en/Kidney-Stones-Market-Size-at-US-3000-Mn-Expected-to-Reach-by-Stryker-Corp-Cook-Medical-Inc-Medispec-Ltd-Boston-Scientific-Corp-and-More-till-2022.html

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

https://thedailychronicle.in/