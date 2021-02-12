Hardware Acceleration Market Insights 2021: Business Opportunity, Future Scope & Rising Demand By Top Vendors- NVIDIA, IBM..

Market Synopsis

As per the evaluation by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global Hardware Acceleration Market size was assessed at USD 3.12 Billion in 2018 and is expected to touch USD 50 Billion by the end of the forecast period with a CAGR of 49%.

The increase in need to simplify laborious task can impel the expansion of the Hardware Acceleration Market through the evaluation period. The presence of effective tool to accomplish these major specific tasks, especially tasks requiring repetitive mathematical functions, such as; video decoding and graphics rendering can boost the expansion of the market in the years to come. The wide range of application of graphics processing unit (GPU) to compete mathematical calculations can rise the market growth. The increase in the processing of heavy-duty graphics such as 3D rendering can promote the expansion of the market. In addition, innovation in AI robotics, drones, self-driving vehicles, industrial IoT, and smart appliances are crucial factors that can rise the expansion of the hardware acceleration market in the years to come.

Key Players

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA (NASDAQ))(US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.(AMD (NASDAQ)) (US), Intel Corporation(INTC (NASDAQ)) (US), Achronix Semiconductor (US), Fujitsu Ltd (6702 (TYO))(Japan), VMware, Inc.( VMW (NYSE)) (US), Xilinx, Inc.( XLNX (NASDAQ))(US), Oracle Corporation(ORCL (NYSE)) (US), IBM Corporation(IBM (NYSE)) (US), Dell (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Lenovo Group Limited (China), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), AlphaLab Gear (US), Enyx (France), HAX (US), Revvx (India), Wazer (China),and Teradici (Canada) are some notable companies in the hardware acceleration market across the study period.

Market Segment Study

Type, application, and end user are parameters based on which the Hardware Acceleration global Market is studied.

The type based, the global hardware acceleration market segments are video processing unit, AI accelerator, and graphics processing unit, cryptographic accelerator, regular expression accelerator, and others.

The application based, the global hardware acceleration market segments are deep learning training, enterprise inference, public cloud inference, and others.

The end user based, the global hardware acceleration market segments are BFSI, healthcare, energy, retail, hospitality, information technology and telecommunication, logistics, automotive, and others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The geographic analysis of the global hardware acceleration market across North, Central and South America, following America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa regions reveals major trends of the market observed in these regions. North America hardware acceleration market is expected to be the largest market across the study period. The increase in the adoption of cloud computing technology across major industries in the region can promote the expansion of the market in the region. The high usage of hardware acceleration in increasing number of data centers can fuel the rise of the market through the assessment period. In Europe, the hardware acceleration market is expected to stand second in the world market through the review period.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Market Introduction Research Methodology Market Dynamics Executive Summary Market Factor Analysis Hardware Acceleration Market, By Segments Competitive Analysis

Continued…

