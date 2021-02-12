3D Glass Market Size 2021, Share, Growth, Business Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Competitor Strategy, Industry Profit Growth

As per the evaluation by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global 3D glass market is projected to reach USD 3 billion at a CAGR of 33% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. The 3D Glass market report provides a summary of the current advancement in the 3D glass industry. In addition, the report also discusses the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the 3D glass industry.

The smartphone, with a touch display pad, is rising exponentially. There is a cover glass, usually made of glass, high-quality fiber, or plastic, which is intended to cover the mobile display and touch system underneath. These are available in different types to house the design of a smartphone or other wearable device, especially in the case of mobile phones. Such type factors are known as 2D, 2.5D, and 3D representing the glass’s shape and how the glass is covered with the display and touch system.

Market Dynamics

Smartphone manufacturers are encouraging the suppliers of touch panels to develop improved cover glass shapes, and design as smartphone manufacturers compete on design-built types, design, and touch sensitivity. The 3D glass cover finds its most extensive use on a smartphone. Another significant factor of the growth of the 3D glass market is smartphone-based augmented reality and virtual reality headsets, which appear to include 3D holographic technology in smartphones.

Key Players

Some of the key participants identified by MRFR operating in this market are Lens Technology(300433 (SHE)) (China), Triumph Science & Technology Co Ltd (600552 (SHA))(China), Zhejiang Firstar Panel Technology Co., Ltd (300256 (SHE))(China), JiangXi Holitech Technology Co., Ltd (China), CPT Technology (Group) Co Ltd (China), Dongguan RBD Technology Co., Ltd (China), G-TECH Optoelectronics Corporation (Taiwan), Shenzhen O-film Tech (China), BYD Electronic Company Limited (China), Henan Comyoung Electronics Co., Ltd (China), and Corning Inc (U.S.) among others.

Market Segmentation

The global market for 3D glass has been segmented into type, application, and production material.

Based on type, the global 3D glass market has been segmented into 3D display glass and 3D back cover glass.

the global 3D glass market has been segmented into 3D display glass and 3D back cover glass. Based on application, the global 3D glass market has been segmented into smartphones, wearable devices, televisions, virtual reality headset, and others.

the global 3D glass market has been segmented into smartphones, wearable devices, televisions, virtual reality headset, and others. Based on the production material, the global 3D glass market has been segmented into the glass substrate, polishing material, coating material, and others.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global 3D glass market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global market for 3D glass. This region is the hub for the manufacture of smartphones, which, in effect, appears to be the most extensive application for 3D glass. Most smartphone manufacturers are currently installing 2.5D glass on their smartphones and are expected to introduce 3D glass on any smartphone range. Companies like Apple and Samsung have already mounted 3D glass on their smartphones.

North America is the second-largest region in the global market for 3D glass.

