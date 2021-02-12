COVID 19 PANDEMIC: Coronary Stent Market 2021 – Industry Growth, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Values, Key Factors and Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of heart diseases and rising therapeutics demand are estimated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, advancements in diagnostic and treatment technologies boost the market. However, low awareness and lack of healthcare services in the middle and low-income countries are estimated to restrain the market growth during the projected period.

Segmentation

The global coronary stent market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of delivery, material, and end-user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into bare-metal stents, drug-eluting stents, and bio absorbable stents. On the basis of mode of delivery, the market is segmented into balloon-expandable stents and self-expanding stents. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into metallic stents, cobalt chromium, platinum chromium, nickel titanium, stainless steel, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, cardiac centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the global coronary stent market owing to the increasing prevalence of heart diseases and presence of a well-developed healthcare sector within the region. Moreover, the increasing healthcare expenditure and presence of key players within the regional boundaries provide a favorable background for market growth.

Europe is the second largest in the global coronary stent market. Factors such as increasing availability of funds for research and a huge patient population followed by a well-developed healthcare sector drive the market within the region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for coronary stents. This can be attributed to the presence of developing economies such as India and China and increasing patient population. Moreover, the increasing healthcare expenditure and a rapidly developing healthcare sector boost the market growth within the region.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa has the least share in the global coronary stent market due to low per capita healthcare expenditure and stringent government policies, especially within the Africa region. It is estimated that the Middle East holds a majority of the market within the Middle Eastern and African region.

Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Medtronic plc (Ireland), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), Vascular Concepts (India), and Translumina GmbH (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.),STENTYS SA (France), Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (Singapore), Kyoto Medical Planning Co. Ltd. (Japan), Elixir Medical Corporation (U.S.), and Reva Medical Inc. (U.S.), and others.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries.

