In-Car Wireless Charging Market 2021: Business Trends, COVID – 19 Outbreak, Competitor Strategy, Global Segments, Future Scope by 2023

The in-car wireless charging market is anticipated to grow by US$13,748 million by 2023 rapidly growing at a CAGR of 40.8% during the forecast period. The global in-car wireless charging market is driven by consumers’ interest in hybrid and smart cars as well as rapid growth of wireless charging trend. These factors have helped shape the in-car wireless charging market and are expected to boost the growth. Companies in the in-car wireless charging market could also face challenges such as concerns regarding compatibility and high cost. The details covered in the in-car wireless charging market report cover all the aspects of the industry. Analysts studying the in-car wireless charging market have also shared growth projections in the report and have suggested in-car wireless charging market players to plan business strategies accordingly.

Competitive Landscape

The in-car wireless charging market is supported by growing use of in-car entertainment systems as well as rapid penetration of IoT technology and the internet in the automotive sector. The population growth around the world and increasing demand of in-car wireless charging market based services and products also support the market growth. However, the in-car wireless charging market growth can be affected due to concerns regarding increasing price and lack of awareness. The report covers all such details which will help companies in the in-car wireless charging market to strengthen their business plan and improve their product portfolio. The in-car wireless charging market research report also provides company profiles of major companies.

The distinguished market competitors in the in-car wireless charging market comprise of Hella KGaA Hueck & Co(HLE (ETR))(Germany), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (QCOM (NASDAQ))(U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd(005930 (KRX)) (South Korea), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel), Mojo Mobility, Inc. (U.S.), Power square (India), Zens (The Netherlands), Apple Inc.( AAPL (NASDAQ)) (U.S.), and Aircharge(U.K).

Market Segmentation

The global in-car wireless charging market has been segmented based on technology, charging standard, device type, and vehicle type. On the basis of technology, the market for in-car wireless charging is segmented based on conductive charging and magnetic resonance charging, inductive power transfer. Additionally, the market on the basis of charging standard is segmented into PMA charging standard and QI charging standard. The global market for in-car wireless charging is also covered based on device type segment which is further split into smartphone and other devices. On the basis of vehicle type, the market for in-car wireless charging is segmented based on fuel-based, electric vehicle, and hybrid vehicles. Based on distribution, the market is segmented into aftermarket and OEM.

Factors like innovations in charging as well as high demand for fast charging and wireless charging in the automobile sector, support the in-car wireless charging market growth. The performance of the in-car wireless charging market has also been studied for the past and current years. Additionally, the in-car wireless charging market report provides analysis of these segments. The in-car wireless charging market segmental analysis provided in the report offers major details about the in-car wireless charging market based on the data and forecasts till 2023.

Regional Overview

Companies in the in-car wireless charging market are spread across the world. The in-car wireless charging market report provides major information about regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the world. The North American in-car wireless charging market has many companies across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The in-car wireless charging market of the Middle East, Africa, and other regions has also been studied by analysts. The regional analysis of the in-car wireless charging market can be found in the market research report. Europe has companies in the in-car wireless charging market across Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom. A detailed analysis of the in-car wireless charging market across India, China, and Japan in the Asia-Pacific region is also presented in the report.

