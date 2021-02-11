Printed Electronics Market Expected to Reach at High Pace by 2025 | Know COVID-19 Analysis | Top Companies- SAMSUNG, Brightvolt

Overview

The printed electronics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. As per the printed electronics market research report, the global market for printed electronics is projected to grow swiftly by US$11.50 billion by 2023. According to analysts, developments in IoT as well as the need for efficient and affordable electronic products will drive the market growth during the forecast period. The printed electronics market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global printed electronics market and its application, industry vertical, and printing technology segments.

The global printed electronics market has been segmented based on application, industry vertical, and printing technology. On the basis of application, the market for printed electronics is segmented based on batteries, lighting solutions, photovoltaics, RFID tags, sensors, displays, and other devices. Additionally, the market on the basis of industry vertical, is segmented into aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer electronics, retail and consumer goods, healthcare, and others. The global market for printed electronics is also covered based on printing technology segment which is further split into flexographic printing, gravure printing, screen printing, inkjet printing, and others.

Major elements such as high upgradation cost could obstruct the printed electronics market growth. However, according to the printed electronics market research report, the wide adoption of printed electronics technology along with wide adoption across several industry verticals will propel growth throughout the forecast period. The printed electronics market is set to register growth at a high CAGR owing to these key factors. The exploration of application, industry vertical, and printing technology segments along with regional markets has been given in the global printed electronics market research report. The research analysts studying the printed electronics market have put out market forecasts in the printed electronics market research report in order to support printed electronics market-based companies. The printed electronics market research report provides an extensive understanding of the printed electronics market based on the information and forecasts till 2023.

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world regional market for printed electronics are predominantly covered in the global printed electronics market research report. Country-level printed electronics markets spread across North America – the United States, Canada, and Mexico are also covered in the report. In South America – Brazil and other country-level printed electronics markets are covered in the report. In Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, the country-level printed electronics markets covered are Japan, India, China, and others. The printed electronics market research report also explores the regional market for printed electronics present in Europe in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany, etc. The printed electronics market research report also covers regional markets from the rest of the world alongside printed electronics markets of Africa and the Middle East.

The move towards autonomous driving vehicles is presumed to drive the printed electronics market growth worldwide. The global printed electronics market could be challenged by reluctance to upgrade existing systems, nevertheless, organizations in the printed electronics market will carry the growth rate forward. The printed electronics market research report presents company profiles of major companies active in the printed electronics market globally. Furthermore, the global printed electronics market report offers an all-inclusive analysis of the market collected from the printed electronics market’s primary and secondary sources covering both decision makers and thought leaders. The printed electronics market research report highlights such key areas assisting businesses operating in the printed electronics market to build better growth strategies.

Significant competitors in the printed electronics industry include E Ink Holdings (Taiwan), FM Systems (US), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Brightvolt (US), Xerox (XRX (NYSE)) (Palo Alto Research Center) (US), Thin Film Electronics (TFECY (OTCMKTS))(Norway), Molex (US), Novacentrix (US), Intrinsiq Materials (US), Agfa-Gevaert (AGFB (EBR))(Belgium), BASF(BAS (ETR)) (Germany), to mention a few.

Its proceeds of $4.4 million have been paid out since 1 December 2020, pursuant to 7315,473 common share purchase guarantees, Ynvisible Interactive Inc. reports. The warrants originally issued in support of non-brokered private investment funding, which Ynvisible completed on January 9, 2019 and June 5, 2019, were issued for three years with a $0.60 exercise price. Roughly 80% of warrants have been exercised at the present time.

Market Introduction Research Methodology Market Dynamics Executive Summary Market Factor Analysis Printed Electronics Market, By Segments Competitive Analysis

