Chronic Kidney Disease Market 2021 – 2023 Projected to Grow Radiantly by Top Players Revenue and Growth Rate

Market Highlights

The chronic kidney disease is characterized by the gradual loss of kidney function over the period. If left untreated, it may lead to kidney failure. Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, glomerulonephritis, interstitial nephritis, polycystic kidney disease, and others are the common indications for the chronic kidney disease. The disease can be treated through administration of drugs at the early stage and dialysis and kidney transplant at the last stage.

Global chronic kidney disease market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2023.

Regional Analysis

America dominates the chronic kidney disease market owing to increasing patient population suffering from kidney diseases and increasing number of specialty care services. Additionally, increasing awareness about kidney diseases among patients also fuels the growth of the market. The U.S. being the largest market is driven by the increasing number of diagnostic procedures.

In Europe, the availability of funds for research and extensive use of diagnostic devices in hospitals and diagnostic centers are the major drivers for the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing government support for research and development in the field of nephrology also stimulates the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for the chronic kidney disease whose growth is attributed to a high prevalence of diabetes and other chronic diseases. Countries such as India and China are the major contributors to the growth of the market due to the increasing awareness about kidney diseases and its risk factors and the increasing number of patients undergoing dialysis and kidney transplant. Furthermore, the improvement in healthcare delivery and emphasis on quality care also fuel the growth of the market.

The Middle Eastern and African market is governed by the increasing demand for specialty care services and increasing focus on the quality of care provided in the hospitals. Africa exhibits a steady growth in the market.

Segmentation

The global chronic kidney disease market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, indication, and end-user.

On the basis of diagnosis, it is segmented into blood test, urine test, imaging test, and kidney biopsy.

On the basis of treatment, it is segmented into drugs, dialysis, and kidney transplant. Drugs are further segmented into ace inhibitors, angiotensin-ii receptor blockers, calcium channel blockers, beta-blockers, and erythropoiesis-stimulating agents.

Based on indication, it is segmented into Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, polycystic kidney disease, and others.

Based on end-user, it is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are Abbott, Siemens, Sysmex, Beckman Coulter, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, ACON Laboratories, Inc., URIT Medical, Nova Biomedical, ARKRAY, OPTI Medical, 77 Elektronika, Randox Laboratories, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, AbbVie Inc., and Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

