Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Is Set for a Rapid Growth and Expected to Reach USD Billion by 2025 | Qualcomm Technologies, NVIDIA, Intel

According to a leading research firm Market Research Future (MRFR), the global artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market is expected to create a valuation of USD 38.46 BN by 2025, registering a massive CAGR of 39.18% throughout the forecast period (2019 to 2025). AI chipsets see greater opportunities in the automotive sector to help automakers make significant improvements throughout vehicle life cycles, providing new vehicle data insights and the ability to make continuous improvements using machine learning and over-the-air updates.

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market is growing by leaps and bounds. The market growth attributes to the rising automation and digitization across the industries. Besides, increasing demand for AI chipsets in various industries such as automotive, BFSI, retail, telecommunication & IT, and healthcare & pharmaceuticals substantiate market growth. Moreover, the growing need for digital transformations and the generation of large amounts of big data in businesses escalate market growth.

Additionally, the increasing number of AI-enabled applications, developments in big data analytics, and AI-based products and services to improve consumer experience is factors expected to drive the artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising AI enabled applications and data driven research & analysis projects drive the growth in the AI chipset industry. Also, the changing strategic framework impacts market growth positively.

Major Players:

Players leading the AI chipset market Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), IBM Corporation (US), and Micro Technology (US), among others.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market- Segments

By Component : Hardware {Processors (CPU, GPU, ASIC, FPGA), Memory, Network} and Software.

By Technology : Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, and others.

By Application : Smart Wearable, Smartphones, Robotics, Security Systems, Automobile, Medical Imaging, and others.

By Vertical : Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Retail, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, and others.

By Regions : Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global AI Chipset Market- Regional Analysis

North America leads the global artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market. The largest market share is attributed to the presence of the majority of key players and technology giants such as IBM Corporation, Amazon.com Inc., and others.

Also, the increasing demand for intelligent virtual assistants drives the growth of the regional market. Moreover, the increasing implementation of cutting-edge technologies in the automotive and IT & telecommunication sectors boost regional market growth. The North American AI chipset market is forecasted to retain its dominance throughout the projected period.

Augmenting demand from growing numbers of automation tools from automotive, consumer electronics, retail, and media & entertainment act as a key tailwind for the market growth. India and China are major markets for AI technologies in the region. The APAC artificial intelligence chipset market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

