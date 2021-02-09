Electronic Waste Recycling Market Expected to Reach 39,498.81 Mn by 2024 | Know COVID-19 Analysis | Top Companies- Tetronics International Limited, GEEP Inc

The mounting level of e-waste generated currently by the global population is estimated to fortify the growth of the electronic waste recycling market 2020. The SEM industry reports are produced by Market Research Future, which highlights market options for expansion. A 13.03% CAGR is estimated to shape the market worth to USD 39,498.81 Million by 2024.

The government aid in reducing e-waste and institution of strong policies to reduce e-waste is anticipated to benefit the expansion of the e-waste recycling market size. Also, increasing investment by private investors is likely to further bolster the electronic waste recycling market in the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The state of the market is exceptionally indecisive due to the effect of the macro factors operating in the global economy. The road to the resurgence of the market is estimated to be lengthy and arduous due to the degree of a setback it has suffered. The prospects for growth in the market have to be carefully sought out and examined to ensure that they will ensure the favorable development of the market in the coming period. The competitors present in the market are recalibrating their market share to open up new areas of development in the market. The stress on enhancing the production potential and upgradation of the workforce are the top priorities to reinvigorate the development potential of the market in the coming period. The establishment of robust distribution channels is estimated to define the development of the market in the future.

The renowned companies in the electronic waste recycling market are Tetronics International Limited (Wiltshire), GEEP Inc (Canada), Boliden AB (Sweden), Enviro Hub Holdings Ltd (Singapore), Stena Technoworld AB (Sweden), Electronic Recyclers International Inc. (U.S.), Umicore S.A (Belgium), Sims Metal Management Limited (U.S.), Aurubis AG (Germany), and Attero Recycling Pvt. Ltd (India).

Segmental Analysis

The segmental insight into the electronic waste recycling market is carried out on the basis of material, source, and region.

On the basis of sources, the electronic waste recycling market is segmented into industrial electronics and consumer electronics.

Based on the material, the electronic waste recycling market consists of plastics, glass, metals and chemicals, and others such as plywood, concrete, wood, rubber, and ceramics.

On the basis of the regions, the electronic waste recycling market is segmented into Africa, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional assessment of the electronic waste recycling market includes regions such as Africa, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The European region is anticipated to dictate the electronic waste recycle market and preserve its share for the duration of the forecast period. Also, the escalating implementation of electronic waste recycling technology for speech and image recognition and data mining also motivates electronic waste recycling market growth in this region. The regional market in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to record the top CAGR of 15.25% in the forecast period. Japan is projected to be a principal country-level market and is projected to record a 12.75% CAGR by 2024.

