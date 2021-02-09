Broadcasting Equipment Market Industry Analysis 2021: Growth Expected to Reach at a Highest CAGR of +6% with Top Companies- ETL Systems Ltd., AvL Technologies

The global broadcasting equipment market is expected to exhibit a strong 6% CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The report estimates the global broadcasting equipment market to reach a valuation of USD 6 billion by 2023. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global broadcast equipment market is also examined in the report.

Broadcast equipment is equipment used to broadcast audiovisual signals. The widespread popularity of television and radio has been the major driver for the broadcast equipment market. Television and radio have long been the primary pillars of entertainment for the masses. Since their invention in the 20th century, both media of television and radio have grown enormously to cover the world. They are used for infotainment by masses all over the world, leading to growing demand for broadcast equipment. Growing coverage of television and radio in developing regions has been a major driver for the global broadcast equipment market.

Innovation in broadcast equipment is also likely to remain a major driver for the global broadcasting equipment market over the forecast period. With increasing disposable income of consumers, the demand has grown for high-quality broadcasting that provides content in high resolution. The increasing use of high-resolution TV sets has also led to growing demand for HD and higher-quality television programming, leading to a consequent demand for higher-quality broadcast equipment. This is likely to remain a major driver for the global broadcasting equipment market over the forecast period.

Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global broadcasting equipment market include Global Invacom Ltd., ETL Systems Ltd., AvL Technologies, Acorde Technologies SA, Sencore, Clyde Broadcast, Harmonic Inc., EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, Grass Valley, Evertz Microsystems Ltd., Ericsson AB, and Cisco Systems Inc.

Segmentation:

The global broadcasting equipment market is segmented on the basis of application, product, technology, and region.

By application, the global broadcasting equipment market is segmented into radio, television, direct broadcasting satellite (DBS), cable television, and IPTV.

Regional Analysis:

North America is the leading regional market for broadcast equipment and is likely to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The strong presence of broadcasting giants in the region has led to the creation of a strong manufacturing industry for broadcast equipment. The widespread coverage of radio and television companies in the U.S. and Canada is likely to be a major driver for the global broadcasting equipment market over the forecast period. The growing popularity of IPTV in North America is also likely to be a major driver for the global broadcasting equipment market over the forecast period.

