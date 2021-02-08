Infrared Detector Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | FLIR Systems Inc., Lynred (former Sofradir), Iray

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Infrared Detector Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Infrared Detector Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Infrared Detector report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Infrared Detector market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Infrared Detector specifications, and company profiles. The Infrared Detector study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Infrared Detector report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Infrared Detector market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Infrared Detector market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Infrared Detector market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Infrared Detector market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Infrared Detector market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: FLIR Systems Inc., Lynred (former Sofradir), Iray, Leonardo DRS, BAE Systems, Dali Technology, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Semi Conductor Devices (SCD), Guide Infrared, Gwic

Market Segmentation by Product: Uncooled Infrared Detector

Cooled Infrared Detector



Market Segmentation by Application: Civil

Military



The Infrared Detector Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Infrared Detector market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Infrared Detector market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Infrared Detector market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Infrared Detector industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Infrared Detector market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Infrared Detector market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Infrared Detector market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Infrared Detector Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Infrared Detector Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Uncooled Infrared Detector

1.3.3 Cooled Infrared Detector

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Infrared Detector Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Civil

1.4.3 Military

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Infrared Detector Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Infrared Detector Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Infrared Detector Production Capacity(2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Infrared Detector Production (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Infrared Detector Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Infrared Detector Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Infrared Detector Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Infrared Detector Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Infrared Detector Market Trends

2.3.2 Infrared Detector Market Drivers

2.3.3 Infrared Detector Market Challenges

2.3.4 Infrared Detector Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Infrared Detector Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Infrared Detector Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Infrared Detector Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Infrared Detector Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Infrared Detector Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Infrared Detector Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Infrared Detector Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Infrared Detector Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Infrared Detector Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Infrared Detector as of 2019)

3.4 Global Infrared Detector Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Infrared Detector Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Infrared Detector Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Infrared Detector Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type

4.1 Global Infrared Detector Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Infrared Detector Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Infrared Detector Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.3 Infrared Detector Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Infrared Detector Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Infrared Detector Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Infrared Detector Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.3 Infrared Detector Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Infrared Detector Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Infrared Detector Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Infrared Detector Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Infrared Detector Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Infrared Detector Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Infrared Detector Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Infrared Detector Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Infrared Detector Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Infrared Detector Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Infrared Detector Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Infrared Detector Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 Japan

6.5.1 Japan Infrared Detector Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Infrared Detector Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.5.4 Japan Infrared Detector Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 China

6.6.1 China Infrared Detector Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 China Infrared Detector Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.6.4 China Infrared Detector Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.7.1 Southeast Asia Infrared Detector Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 Southeast Asia Infrared Detector Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in Southeast Asia

6.7.4 Southeast Asia Infrared Detector Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 India

6.8.1 India Infrared Detector Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 India Infrared Detector Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.8.4 India Infrared Detector Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Infrared Detector Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Infrared Detector Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Infrared Detector Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Infrared Detector Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Infrared Detector Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Infrared Detector Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Infrared Detector Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Infrared Detector Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Infrared Detector Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Infrared Detector Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Infrared Detector Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Infrared Detector Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Infrared Detector Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Infrared Detector Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Infrared Detector Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Infrared Detector Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Infrared Detector Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Infrared Detector Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Infrared Detector Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 FLIR Systems Inc.

8.1.1 FLIR Systems Inc. Corporation Information

8.1.2 FLIR Systems Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue and Total Revenue

8.1.3 FLIR Systems Inc. Infrared Detector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Infrared Detector Products and Services

8.1.5 FLIR Systems Inc. SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 FLIR Systems Inc. Recent Developments

8.2 Lynred (former Sofradir)

8.2.1 Lynred (former Sofradir) Corporation Information

8.2.2 Lynred (former Sofradir) Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.2.3 Lynred (former Sofradir) Infrared Detector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Infrared Detector Products and Services

8.2.5 Lynred (former Sofradir) SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Lynred (former Sofradir) Recent Developments

8.3 Iray

8.3.1 Iray Corporation Information

8.3.2 Iray Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.3.3 Iray Infrared Detector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Infrared Detector Products and Services

8.3.5 Iray SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Iray Recent Developments

8.4 Leonardo DRS

8.4.1 Leonardo DRS Corporation Information

8.4.2 Leonardo DRS Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.4.3 Leonardo DRS Infrared Detector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Infrared Detector Products and Services

8.4.5 Leonardo DRS SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Leonardo DRS Recent Developments

8.5 BAE Systems

8.5.1 BAE Systems Corporation Information

8.5.2 BAE Systems Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.5.3 BAE Systems Infrared Detector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Infrared Detector Products and Services

8.5.5 BAE Systems SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 BAE Systems Recent Developments

8.6 Dali Technology

8.6.1 Dali Technology Corporation Information

8.6.2 Dali Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.6.3 Dali Technology Infrared Detector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Infrared Detector Products and Services

8.6.5 Dali Technology SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Dali Technology Recent Developments

8.7 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

8.7.1 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Corporation Information

8.7.2 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.7.3 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Infrared Detector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Infrared Detector Products and Services

8.7.5 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Recent Developments

8.8 Semi Conductor Devices (SCD)

8.8.1 Semi Conductor Devices (SCD) Corporation Information

8.8.2 Semi Conductor Devices (SCD) Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.8.3 Semi Conductor Devices (SCD) Infrared Detector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Infrared Detector Products and Services

8.8.5 Semi Conductor Devices (SCD) SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Semi Conductor Devices (SCD) Recent Developments

8.9 Guide Infrared

8.9.1 Guide Infrared Corporation Information

8.9.2 Guide Infrared Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.9.3 Guide Infrared Infrared Detector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Infrared Detector Products and Services

8.9.5 Guide Infrared SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Guide Infrared Recent Developments

8.10 Gwic

8.10.1 Gwic Corporation Information

8.10.2 Gwic Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.10.3 Gwic Infrared Detector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Infrared Detector Products and Services

8.10.5 Gwic SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Gwic Recent Developments

9 Infrared Detector Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Infrared Detector Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Infrared Detector Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Infrared Detector Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.5 Southeast Asia

9.3.6 India

10 Infrared Detector Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Infrared Detector Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Infrared Detector Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Infrared Detector Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Infrared Detector Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Infrared Detector Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Infrared Detector Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Infrared Detector Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Infrared Detector Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Infrared Detector Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Infrared Detector Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Infrared Detector Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Infrared Detector Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Infrared Detector Sales Channels

11.2.2 Infrared Detector Distributors

11.3 Infrared Detector Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

